High school baseball: WBCA All-Star, American Legion roundup

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Central High School's Dylan Lapic pitched the final five innings for the West team and drove in a pair of runs with a hit at the WBCA All-Star Classic on Friday.

Lapic's hit helped the West come back from a four-run deficit against the East and force a 7-7 tie after the teams played nine innings at EJ Schneider Field. Lapic was on base when his team scored the tying run, but he had to hold at third base on the play.

Lapic walked the first batter he faced in the ninth inning but retired the next three batters in order to preserve the tie.

All four teams continue with two games apiece on Saturday.

NORTH 4, SOUTH 2 (8): Viroqua's Clayton Slack singled to center and scored in the fourth inning for the South. Slack and Columbus graduate Trace Kirchberg scored on a single by Lake Mills' Sam Giombetti to tie the game at 2.

Winneconne's Noah Berndt provided the go-ahead runs for the North with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning. The South went down in order, and Rosholt's Isaac Cychosz struck out two of the batters he faced in the eighth.

