High school baseball: WBCA All-Star, American Legion roundup

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Central High School's Dylan Lapic pitched the final five innings for the West team and drove in a pair of runs with a hit at the WBCA All-Star Classic on Friday.
Lapic's hit helped the West come back from a four-run deficit against the East and force a 7-7 tie after the teams played nine innings at EJ Schneider Field. Lapic was on base when his team scored the tying run, but he had to hold at third base on the play.
Lapic walked the first batter he faced in the ninth inning but retired the next three batters in order to preserve the tie.
All four teams continue with two games apiece on Saturday.
NORTH 4, SOUTH 2 (8): Viroqua's Clayton Slack singled to center and scored in the fourth inning for the South. Slack and Columbus graduate Trace Kirchberg scored on a single by Lake Mills' Sam Giombetti to tie the game at 2.
Winneconne's Noah Berndt provided the go-ahead runs for the North with a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning. The South went down in order, and Rosholt's Isaac Cychosz struck out two of the batters he faced in the eighth.
AMERICAN LEGION
ONALASKA TOURNAMENT
West Salem 8, La Crosse North Stars 0
ONALASKA — Brady Niemeier pitched a one-hitter — he yielded a one-out single in the top of the third inning — and struck out two while walking two.
Isaac Olson hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning and drove in three runs for West Salem, which received two hits apiece from Carson Koepnick and Joe Daily and a two-run second-inning single from Kelin Wright.
Onalaska 3, La Crosse Post 52
ONALASKA — Ayden Larsen doubled in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring home Sam Pica with the winning run. Pica was running for Augie Brandt, who had drawn a one-out walk.
Larsen's winning hit followed a two-run double by La Crosse's Austin Balletta in the top of the sixth inning. Nolan Hargrove added a two-run double in the top of the fifth for Post 52, and Bryce Hoeft gave top-ranked Onalaska (10-0) the initial lead at 2-0 with a two-run double in the bottom of the first.
Evan Gamoke struck out six and pitched a five-hit complete game for Onalaska, while Brandon Stadtler struck out eight and allowed six hits in a complete game for Onalaska.
GOPHER CLASSIC
La Crescent 2, Grand Rapids, Mich. 0
WOODBURY, Minn. — Isaac Petersen pitched a five-hit shutout and drove in a run for La Crescent, which scored both of its runs in the fifth inning at the Gopher Classic.
Third baseman Zack Bentzen also drove in a run for La Crescent, which received a 2-for-3 performance and one stolen base from right fielder Braden Abnet.
Petersen struck out four, walked two and allowed three singles and two doubles in pitching a complete game.