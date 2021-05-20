High school baseball: West Salem beats Westby on McConkey ninth-inning single

WEST SALEM — After Isaac Olson doubled in the bottom of the ninth, a Brett McConkey single drove him in to lift the West Salem High School baseball team to a 7-6 nine-inning win over Coulee Conference foe Westby on Thursday night.
Chris Calico drove in two runs and McConkey and Olson one each in the seventh to extend the game before the Panthers (9-3, 8-1) won their fifth in a row and maintained second place in the conference behind unbeaten Viroqua.
McConkey finished 2 for 5 with two RBI, while Calico was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Olson had three hits, while Hutchinson also drove in a run.
Joseph Daley, who pitched scoreless and hitless innings in the eighth and ninth, earned the win.
Cale Griffin and Garrison Korn drove in two runs apiece for the Norsemen (7-6, 1-5), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Viroqua 16, Onalaska Luther 5 (5)
ONALASKA — The first-place Blackhawks (10-4, 6-0) scored seven in the second and fourth innings as they won their third in a row.
Kamden Oliver, Evan Hubatch and Ayden McDowell drove in three runs apiece, while Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two.
Adam Scriver, Eli Krause and Nehemiah Pamperin had the lone hits for the Knights (1-9, 0-8), who have lost four straight.
MVC
Aquinas 16, Logan 0 (5)
The first-place Blugolds (15-, 5-1) won their fourth game in a row and beat the Rangers for the second time in three days behind no-hit pitching from Piersen Feehan and Lucas Ellingson.
Feehan pitched the first three innings and struck out two without a walk. Ellingson struck out two and walked one over the final two innings.
Freshman shortstop Eddie Peters was 4 for 4 with a double, three singles and four RBI for the Blugolds, who had 11 hits and drew eight walks.
First baseman and University of Minnesota commit Jared Everson was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for Aquinas, which scored nine runs in the first inning and four in the second.
Central 2, Tomah 0
Andrew Johnson drove in a run and allowed only four hits on the mound to help the RiverHawks (5-1, 3-1) win their fifth straight..
Johnson struck out seven in seven innings to pick up the win.
Evan Long was charged with the loss for the Timberwolves (4-6, 2-4); he allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits while striking out six in six innings.
Holmen 8, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Vikings (6-6, 4-3) climbed back to the .500 mark overall by winning their fourth straight game.
Evan Jamesson and Gavin Smith each drove in two runs for Holmen, which scored twice in the second inning and four times in the third to take control.
Jamesson, Mark Kotnour and Xavier Palmer all scored twice as Troy Knutson and Aydan Boylen combined on a two-hitter.
Knutson pitched six innings and allowed one hit while striking out 10 and walking two. Boylen allowed one hit and struck out one in the seventh. Brett Berget added a double for the Vikings.
Coulee
G-E-T 16, Black River Falls 7
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks snapped a two-game skid and improved to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
The Tigers fell to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 7, Brookwood 0
Bangor 14, Brookwood 2
ONTARIO, Wis. — Ashton Michek threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Samuel Cropp was 3 for 3 with three RBI, and the Cardinals (6-2, 5-1) grabbed an early lead with four runs in the top of the first.
Hank Reader led Bangor at the plate in Game 2 with three RBI, while Mathieu Oesterle, D Hartley and Sam Wittmershaus drove in two runs apiece.
Chase Horstman, who allowed two runs on six hits in five innings, picked up the win.
The Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 5, Eleva-Strum 4
MELROSE — The Mustangs (8-3, 8-2) led 5-3 entering the seventh before the Cardinals pushed one across and loaded the bases with nobody out.
But a double play off a line drive back to pitcher Kael Spors helped Melrose-Mindoro seal the win, which was earned by Zach Kastenschmidt while Spors picked up the save.
Whitehall 12, Blair-Taylor 2 (6)
WHITEHALL — Isaiah Washington and Eli Swenson drove in the lone runs for the Wildcats (5-5, 5-5).
Kyle Steien was 2 for 3 with a double at the plate but was charged with the loss.
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 3, De Soto 1
STODDARD — Gabe Walz drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Pirates (8-2, 7-2) couldn’t complete the comeback.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 10, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Austin Klug and Brady Augedahl combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors improved to 15-3 overall and 12-2 in the conference.
Klug struck out four in two innings, and Augedahl struck out seven in three innings. An error prevented the pair from combining on a perfect game.
Thane Meiners led Caledonia at the plate with two RBI, while Klug, Casey Schultz, Andrew Kunelius and Ayden Goetzinger drove in a run apiece.