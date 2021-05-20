High school baseball: West Salem beats Westby on McConkey ninth-inning single

MVC

Aquinas 16, Logan 0 (5)

The first-place Blugolds (15-, 5-1) won their fourth game in a row and beat the Rangers for the second time in three days behind no-hit pitching from Piersen Feehan and Lucas Ellingson.

Feehan pitched the first three innings and struck out two without a walk. Ellingson struck out two and walked one over the final two innings.

Freshman shortstop Eddie Peters was 4 for 4 with a double, three singles and four RBI for the Blugolds, who had 11 hits and drew eight walks.

First baseman and University of Minnesota commit Jared Everson was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for Aquinas, which scored nine runs in the first inning and four in the second.

Central 2, Tomah 0

Andrew Johnson drove in a run and allowed only four hits on the mound to help the RiverHawks (5-1, 3-1) win their fifth straight..

Johnson struck out seven in seven innings to pick up the win.