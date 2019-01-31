The stretch run of the regular season is upon us for high school boys and girls basketball, and that means it’s time to look at how things might shake out over the next couple of weeks.
While the Aquinas and G-E-T girls have clear inside tracks to winning the MVC and Coulee Conference with four games left, there are question marks on the boys side.
Can Onalaska knock off Central in the second meeting of the season and disrupt the Red Raiders’ bid for an outright title?
How will the logjam at the top of the Coulee — three teams within a half-game of each other — be decided? Can G-E-T hold off West Salem and Onalaska Luther?
Here are some things to consider as teams returned to the courts Thursday.
Boys basketball MVC In the hunt: Onalaska (6-1) Breaking it down: This was a two-team race at the beginning of the season, and it’s a two-team race now. The Red Raiders (second) and Hilltoppers (fifth) are two of the top teams in Division 2 and too much for the rest of this conference to handle.
Sparta got off to a great start and won its first two conference games, but Onalaska beat the Spartans 76-61, and Central followed that up by beating them 92-60. Holmen (3-4) is in third place, but is 0-3 against the Red Raiders and Hilltoppers, leaving it no real chance to make a move against either the rest of the season.
The only important date remaining when it comes to the title picture is Feb. 12, and that’s when Central travels to Onalaska. If the Hilltoppers win, they would force a title share, or if the Red Raiders — led by junior Johnny Davis — win, they would take the title outright for the fourth year in a row. Any other scenario would have to involve major injuries or setbacks for Central or Onalaska.
What separated the teams in their first meeting was a foul call that sent Onalaska junior Tyrell Stuttley to the bench and an ankle injury to Gavin McGrath that sent him there, too. Central took advantage and used a 20-3 run after those two incidents to win the game 74-56. Remember that the Hilltoppers beat the Red Raiders in Onalaska last season and are certainly capable of doing so again.
Coulee In the hunt: West Salem (5-2), Onalaska Luther (5-2), maybe Westby (3-3) or Viroqua (3-3)
Breaking it down: First place has been passed around like a hot potato all season, and the Red Hawks enter February with the lead after beating Black River Falls and Arcadia handily in their last two games. The Red Hawks are trying to win or tie for the championship for the ninth time in 10 years — they had an eight-year run ended by Black River Falls last season — but they have their work cut out under first-year coach Jared McCutchen with the Panthers and Knights around.
G-E-T lost games to Viroqua and Onalaska Luther the first time through conference schedule and beat West Salem and Westby. The Red Hawks have used a balanced offense — Sawyer Schmidt’s average of 11.8 ppg leads the team — in fighting their way to the top.
The Panthers (7-9 overall) have been up and down but are always a threat with the scoring punch of Malachi Athnos (19.8 ppg) and Trenton Foreman (14.6 ppg). The Knights have a tough matchup for anyone in 6-foot-10 Bennett Loersch, who had 24 points and nine rebounds in a win over Westby on Saturday, and two more reliable scorers in Emery Byus and Joey McNamara.
West Salem was scheduled to play at Onalaska Luther on Thursday and host G-E-T on Feb. 8. Onalaska Luther has split with the Red Hawks.
Girls basketball MVC
In the hunt: Onalaska (6-2) Breaking it down: The Blugolds, ranked first and the defending champions in Division 4, have already beaten the Hilltoppers twice and appear ready to build on a 43-game conference winning streak.
There are still a lot of things for other teams to accomplish but catching Aquinas probably isn’t possible with four games left. Onalaska and Central (5-3) are the only two teams with outside chances to overtake the Blugolds.
Coulee In the hunt: Arcadia (6-2) Breaking it down: The Red Hawks, ranked fifth in Division 3, are going to be tough to catch with four games left. G-E-T does still have games left with the Raiders and Westby, but it owns a 46-30 win over Arcadia and a 66-41 win over the Norsemen.
The Red Hawks are excelling offensively and defensively behind senior leader Lexi Wagner (24 ppg.) and senior post Olivia Zielke and have won 14 games in a row since a 50-45 loss to Melrose-Mindoro, which is ranked third in Division 4 and was a state runner-up last season.
The Raiders are led by the trio of juniors Linzy Sendelbach and Ellie Hoesley and sophomore Mercedes Romo. Sendelbach can be a force in the lane, and Romo can be a factor from the perimeter, while Hoesley and Chloe Halverson help the team control tempo and pick their spots. But Arcadia has to win out and needs help to make the regular-season finale against G-E-T mean something.
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Olivia Zielke shoots from the lane as Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley attempts a block during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley passes past G-E-T’s Alexa Hammond, center, and Cassey Schmitz during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
Arcadia’s Linzy Sendelbach is defended by G-E-T’s Olivia Zielke during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 26: G-E-T vs. Arcadia
G-E-T’s Olivia Zielke looks to shoot as Arcadia’s Mercedes Romo covers her Halverson during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
wagner-main-cover-photo
G-E-T’s Lexi Wagner shoots from the perimeter during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game against Arcadia at the La Crosse Center. Wagner has the Red Hawks' flying high at 15-1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
wagner-inside-photo
G-E-T’s Lexi Wagner is covered by Arcadia’s Ellie Hoesley (left) and Chloe Halverson during Saturday’s Coulee Conference Classic game at the La Crosse Center. Wagner has stepped up her game on both ends of the floor.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski and coach Dave Donarski chat before the Onalaska game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Taylor Theusch trys to pass around Onalaska's Kenzie Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller, left, and Olivia Gamoke in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski shoots in front of Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Zoey Koblitz drives around Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr drives to the basket around Onalaska's Kenzie Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 24: Aquinas vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke shoots in front of Aquinas' Kayla Bahr in the first half of Thursday night's MVC game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen’s Jacob Clements drives the ball during Wednesday’s game against Onalaska at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen’s Sawyer Phillips shoots on Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath during Wednesday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Dakota Mannel shoots from the perimeter during Wednesday’s game against Holmen at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz shoots on Holmen’s Tatum Grass during Tuesday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Holmen boy's basketball coach, Steve Blank
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Victor Desmond shoots over Holmen’s Sawyer Phillips during Tuesday’s game at Onalaska High School's Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: Holmen vs. Onalaska
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley drives against Holmen’s Tatum Grass during Tuesday’s MVC game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
La Crosse Central plays Minnehaha Academy in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Minnehaha's Jalen Suggs takes a shot in the first half against Central at the Midwest Players Classic. Suggs, who has offers from 22 Division I schools for basketball, scored 18 points and eight rebounds in the Redhawks' 59-55 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's David Hayden lays up a shot in front of Minnehaha's Chet Holmgren in the first half on Jan. 19 at the Midwest Players Classic.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Noah Parcher shoots over Minnehaha Academy's Siegel Howard in the first half of Saturday's game at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Terrance Thompson dunks the ball in the first half against Minnehaha.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central High School's De' Andre Davis drives around Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs in the first half of Saturday's game, which was played before an estimated 2,000 fans at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia plays Mineral Point in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central High School's Johnny Davis drives around Minnehaha Academy's Prince Aligbe in the first half of Saturday's Midwest Players Classic game at the La Crosse Center. Despite a 21-point, 19-reboud performance from Davis, Minnehaha Academy held off Central 59-55.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Minnehaha's Craig McDonald in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Eli King shoots in front of Mineral Point's Liam Stumpf in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Riley Gavin trys to get by Mineral Point's Garrett Wendhausen in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Noah King drives past Mineral Point's Wes Berget in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia head coach Brad King.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Austin Klug takes a shot over Mineral Point's Garrett Wendhausen in the second half of Saturday's game. Klug scored 17 points off the bench in the Warriors' 85-57 win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia's Eli King drives past Mineral Point's Blaise Watters in the second half.
Erik Daily
Jan. 19: Midwest Players Classic
Caledonia High School's Noah King takes a shot in front of Mineral Point's Grant Bossert in the second half of Saturday's game at the Midwest Players Classic. King scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Carson Arenz works around Central's Noah Parcher in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Terrance Thompson dunks the ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
central-ona-cover-photo
Central High School's De' Andre Davis takes a shot in front of Onalaska's Victor Desmond in the first half of Friday night's MVC showdown at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. Central won 74-56.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
midwest-main-secondary-photo
Central's Terrance Thompson reacts after a dunk during a recent game. Thompson is one of dozen or more players with Division I scholarship offers at Saturday's Midwest Players Classic.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Sam Kick drives around Central's Noah Parcher in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Jonathan Falagan and Central's Noah Parcher reach for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Onalaska's Dakota Mannel drives around Central's Terrence Thompson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Noah Parcher trys to sneak between Onalaska's Carson Arenz, 1, and Jonathan Flanagan in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 11: Central vs Onalaska
Central's Johnny Davis drives by Onalaska's Carson Arenz in the first half.
Erik Daily
boys-scoring-leaders-photo
Onalaska's Carson Arenz takes a shot in front of Central's Terrence Thompson during a recent game. Arenz, at 16.7 points per game, is the area's eighth-leading scorer.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
central-ona-inside-photo2
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Onalaska's Gavin McGrath in the first half of Friday night's MVC game at Central.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski drives around Holmen's Savannah King in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod shoots over Holmen's Haley Valiska in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas High School's Taylor Theusch drives around Holmen's Sydney Jahr in the first half of Tuesday night's MVC game. Aquinas won 68-25, earning its 41st straight win.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas coach Dave Donarski.
Erik Daily
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Aquinas' Coutney Becker shoots in front of Holmen's Ellie Kline during Tuesday's MVC game at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 8: L:a Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen
Holmen coach Nate Johnson.
Erik Daily
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley shoots from the lane during Friday’s MVC game against Sparta at Onalaska High School. The Hilltoppers used a strong second half to defeat Sparta 76-61.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Sparta’s Nick Church drives the ball against Onalaska’s Sam Kick during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz pushes a loose ball away from Sparta’s Raymond Brown during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Jonathan Flanagan looks to pass as Sparta’s Raymond Brown (left) and Nick Church pressure him during Friday’s MVC game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Sparta’s Bryce Edwards shoots against Onalaska’s Victor Desmond during Friday’s game at Onalaska high School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 4: Sparta vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Victor Desmond drives against Sparta’s Bryce Edwards during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Maguire Werner takes a shot in front of Central's Terrance Thompson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's Johnny Davis takes a shot in front of Logan's Floyd Thomas in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's David Hayden and Logan's Devin Moran fight for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Floyd Thomas drives around Central's De' Andre Davis in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Floyd Thomas and Central's Jordan Davis dive for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan's Jhakai Funches drives around Central's Austin Brown in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central coach Todd Fergot.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Logan coach Andy Fernholz.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's Noah Parcher takes a shot in front of Logan's Floyd Thomas in the first half.
Erik Daily
Jan 3: La Crosse Central vs Logan
Central's David Hayden takes a shot over Logan's Maguire Werner in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska coach Craig Kowal talks with Carson Arenz from the bench during Onalaska's 65-52 win over Logan on Dec. 21.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton shoots from the lane as Carson Arenz attempts a block for Onalaska during Friday’s game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath drives to the basket as Logan’s Jack McHugh-Sake defends during Friday’s game.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 21: La Crosse Logan vs. Onalaska
Onalaska’s Sam Kick shoots from the lane as Logan’s Devin Moran attempts a block during Friday’s game at Onalaska High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stuttley-photo
Onalaska High School’s Tyrell Stuttley shoots from the lane as Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton defends during a recent MVC game. Stuttley, who ranks 10th in the area at scoring at 17.0 points per game, will be in action Saturday at the Midwest Players Classic.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
parcher-cover-photo
Central's Noah Parcher has been a leader from his point guard position the past three seasons. He is averaging 10.8 ppg. for the 9-1 Red Raiders, who host Onalaska (10-1) Friday night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central's Johnny Davis
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Prepleaders-photo
Central's Johnny Davis, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, leads area scorers with a 23.3 average through 10 games.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Jordan Davis lines up a shot during Tuesday’s game against Stoughton at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Noah Parcher drives against Stoughton’s Nathan Hutcherson during Tuesday’s game at Central High School. Parcher's offensive skills are often overlooked because of his pass-first mentality.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 18: Stoughton vs La Crosse Central
Central’s Johnny Davis dunks during Tuesday’s game against Stoughton at Central High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom (12)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg (40)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson (21)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Colfax's Addy Olson (30), Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Colfax's Addy Olson (30), Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons (22)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington (10)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey (3)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Masa Byom (12), Colfax's Emma Hurlburt (54)
BRANDON BERG
Dec. 17: Melrose-Mindoro at Colfax
Melrose-Mindoro's Masa Byom (12), Colfax's Emma Hurlburt (54)
BRANDON BERG
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Johnny Davis drives around Holmen's Cameron Weber in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's David Hayden drives around Holmen's Caleb Matl during Friday night's MVC game at holmen High School.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Austin Brown takes a shot in front of Holmen's Sawyer Phillips in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Noah Parcher drives around Holmen's Kevin Koelbl in the first half.
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Johnny Davis takes a shot in front of Holmen's Ben Olson in the first half.
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Jordan Davis looks for a shot as Holmen's Ryland Wall defends in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central's Noah Parcher drives around Holmen's Jacob Clements in the first half of Friday night's MVC game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 14: La Crosse Central vs Holmen
Central High School's Terrance Thompson takes a shot in front of Holmen's Sawyer Phillips in the first half of an MVC game at Holmen.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Taylor Theusch drives around Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke drives around Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Onalaska's Kenzie Miller shoots over Aquinas' Kayla Bahr in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 13: Onalaska vs Aquinas
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Onalaska's Lexi Miller in the first half.
Erik Daily
top5girlshoops-photo1
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski shoots over Onalaska's Olivia Gamoke in the first half during a game earlier this season.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
scheidt-main-photo
Onalaska's Kenzie Miller drives around Aquinas' Megan Scheidt during Thursday's game at Onalaska. Scheidt recently returned from an 11-day mission trip to the African country of Kenya with her father, Jeff.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
donarski-photo
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski drives around Onalaska's Lauren Arenz in a recent MVC game. Donarski, whose Blugolds are 15-0 and have won 43 consecutive games, is the area's second-leading scorer at 24.1 points per game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath shoots from the lane during Tuesday’s game against West Salem at West Salem High School
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Carson Arenz shoots from the lane as West Salem’s Trenton Foreman attempts a block during Tuesday’s game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
Onalaska’s Sam Kick drives past West Salem’s Malachi Dummer during Tuesday game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 11: Onalaska vs West Salem
West Salem’s Malachi Dummer recovers a loose ball before Onalaska’s Dakota Mannel during Tuesday’s game at West Salem High School.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Lily Wehrs drives around Tomah's Alexis Spiers in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Ava Parcher puts up a shot against Tomah in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Rachel Peterson drives around Tomah's Emma Liek in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Ruth Schwichtenberg passes over Central's Beth Meyers in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Madison Lindauer grabs a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Central's Beth Meyers works to get around Tomah's Emma Liek in the first half.
Erik Daily
Dec 7: La Crosse Central vs Tomah
Tomah's Madison Lindauer puts up a shot in front of Central's Rachel Peterson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov 30: Caledonia vs Byron
Caledonia's Eli King takes a shot over Byron's Carter Wilde in the first half.
Erik Daily
hoopsleaders-photo
Caledonia's Noah King takes a shot against Byron's Jake Braaten (left) and Easton Hulke in a game earlier this season. King is the area's fifth-leading scorer, averaging 18.8 points per game.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Savannah Hinke trys to get by Aquinas' Courtney Becker in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Aaliyah McMillan drives past Aquinas' Taylor Theusch in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Kayla Bahr takes the ball away from Chippewa Falls' Caelan Givens in the first half.
Erik Daily
ona-aquinas-COVER-PHOTO
Aquinas High School's Lexi Donarski drives around Chippewa Falls' Maria Friedel in a game earlier this season. The Blugolds (6-0) battle Onalaska (4-1) in a key MVC game Thursday night.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Courtney Becker grabs a rebound against Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley gets trapped by Aquinas' Courtney Becker, left, and Lexi Donarski in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Lexi Donarski fights for a loose ball with Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod scrambles for a loose ball with Chippewa Falls' Caelan Givens in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 16: Aquinas vs Chippewa Falls
Aquinas' Courtney Becker shoots over Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley in the first half.
Erik Daily
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Cynda Protsman drives around Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Annabelle Koenig shoots over Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington looks to pass around Luther's Emily Wintrone in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons shoots over Luther's Jalen Schwichtenberg in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom shoots over Luther's Annabelle Koenig in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Katie Christopherson drives between Luther's Kaitlen Kennedy, 5, and Grace Manke, 24, in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg looks to pass around Luther's Emily Wintrone in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Erika Simmons drives around Luther's Grace Manke in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey and Luther's Grace Manke scramble for a loose ball in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom drives around Luther's Annabelle Koenig in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson watches his team play Luther.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Nov. 13: Melrose-Mindoro vs. Onalaska Luther
Luther's Emily Wintrone takes a shot in front of Melrose-Mindoro's Teagan Frey in the first half.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
