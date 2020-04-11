High school basketball: A very special run for the Coulee Region's Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The best way to describe the current graduating class of Coulee Region basketball players is: special.

It isn’t the most exciting word, but it covers the bases and probably gives the greatest possible compliment to a group of athletes that will be remembered fondly for a long time.

They collectively have flash and athleticism to burn. They gave local fans plenty of options several times during the week to see something ... special.

Whether or not we have reached the apex of a talent flow that begin nearly two decades ago has yet to be determined, but what we do know is that the players on this and the following pages are going to be hard to top.

The way Johnny Davis (a Wisconsin commit) finishes a fast break? The fire to succeed that he demonstrated on every single possession? Special.

The way Lexi Donarski (Iowa State) shakes defenders and makes them pay with a step-back 3-pointer? Or the ease with which she can pick someone’s pocket for an easy layup at the other end? Special.

The ability of Terrance Thompson (undecided) or Courtney Becker (Drake) to defend or grab an offensive rebound and put the ball through the net? Special.