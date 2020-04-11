High school basketball: A very special run for the Coulee Region's Class of 2020

The best way to describe the current graduating class of Coulee Region basketball players is: special.
It isn’t the most exciting word, but it covers the bases and probably gives the greatest possible compliment to a group of athletes that will be remembered fondly for a long time.
They collectively have flash and athleticism to burn. They gave local fans plenty of options several times during the week to see something ... special.
Whether or not we have reached the apex of a talent flow that begin nearly two decades ago has yet to be determined, but what we do know is that the players on this and the following pages are going to be hard to top.
The way Johnny Davis (a Wisconsin commit) finishes a fast break? The fire to succeed that he demonstrated on every single possession? Special.
The way Lexi Donarski (Iowa State) shakes defenders and makes them pay with a step-back 3-pointer? Or the ease with which she can pick someone’s pocket for an easy layup at the other end? Special.
The ability of Terrance Thompson (undecided) or Courtney Becker (Drake) to defend or grab an offensive rebound and put the ball through the net? Special.
Mesa Byom’s (South Dakota State) positioning to swat away shots that opponents deem quality or a perfectly-timed Emily Herzberg (South Dakota State) 3-pointer? Special.
Noah King’s (Kirkwood CC after de-committing from SDSU) penchant to score points in bunches or lob alley-oop passes to his brother Eli? Special.
Jordan Davis (Wisconsin) locking down a prolific scorer, hitting a 3-pointer or poking the ball away to start a fast break? Special.
Eight seniors — four boys, four girls — drawing the interest of Division I programs after graduation? A handful more leaving to play at Division II level? Very special.
Donarski and Johnny Davis chosen as Wisconsin’s top girls and boys players by multiple groups — state coaches and The Associated Press? Unprecedented.
Looking at the recent past can explain some of how we got here, but it’s hard to say exactly how the talent pool was so deep for the Class of 2020. Maybe watching games in the area when they were younger encouraged them to become what they are.
Like the examples listed above, there are specific things I will always remember about the impact players — the same ones these stars may have watched — have left during basketball seasons past.
Scott Christopherson loved taking the opening tip, dribbling twice — sometimes once — and shooting from wherever he was. It set a tone for the game, demonstrated that he feared no shot and was the start to plenty of victories when he played for Melrose-Mindoro and Aquinas in the mid 2000s.
Bronson Koenig could control full games by dominating the action for just a couple of minutes. Countless times, Koenig picked his spot, keyed a run of 10 or 15 points, then settled back into his role as a distributing point guard for Aquinas in the early 2010s.
Matt Thomas could score points in bunches throughout his Onalaska career, but watching him grow from a 3-point specialist into a machine that could score, rebound and defend the way he did in so many wins for the Hilltoppers during the early 2010s was something.
Kobe King held full gymnasiums in the palm of his hand and may have sparked the biggest reactions from a student section I have ever seen before graduating from Central a few years ago. Johnny Davis challenged that.
These are only a few of the players who have built this my era (since 2003) of Coulee Region basketball into what it is. Owen King, Danielle Jorgenson, Emma Wittmershaus, Amber Sorenson have played significant roles, too.
Heck, Jack Taylor became a national story by scoring more than 100 points in a couple of college games after leaving Black River Falls in 2009, and Westby’s Chelsea Olson seems poised to be one of the top players in the Horizon League as a senior for Youngstown State next season.
Where would the Onalaska girls program be now without Natalie Soper, Courtney Meyer and Tayla Stuttley?
All of that is impressive, but the Class of 2020 took things to a new level through sheer numbers. There is something memorable left behind by every single player.
Remember 2019-2020 season specifically. It won’t be hard to do if you made a point to get out and watch the action.
Forget about the fact that it was cut short due to a pandemic and that these players didn’t get to finish their careers the way they wanted to. All eight tasted victory in the final games of the season and had to experience the disappointment of not playing for championships.
Instead, remember what you saw along the way because that opportunity doesn’t come around very often.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
