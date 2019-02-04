First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School-record-points-previous
1, Sussex Hamilton (5);12-3;68;1
2, Madison East (2);17-1;65;2
3, Kimberly;14-2;53;3
4, Brookfield East;13-3;49;4
5, Brookfield Central;12-4;39;6
6, Mequon Homestead;13-2;35;5
7, Waukesha West;14-2;29;T8
8, West Allis Central;13-2;18;T10
9, Racine Park;10-3;15;T10
10, Hart. Arrowhead;12-4;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 4, Muskego 1, Appleton West 1, Sun Prairie 1.
DIVISION 2
School-record-points-previous
1, Nicolet (7);15-1;70;1
2, La Crosse Central;13-2;63;2
3, Westosha Central;13-1;55;3
4, East Troy;12-1;43;4
5, Onalaska;14-3;41;5
6, Mount Horeb;14-3;37;6
7, GB Southwest;14-1;26;7
8, Kaukauna;13-3;20;9
9, Milw. Washington;11-5;14;8
10, Milw. Bay View;13-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 7.
DIVISION 3
School-record-points-previous
1, Waupun (4);14-1;66;1
2, Racine St. Cat’s (2);14-3;62;2
3, St. John’s Military (1);14-1;59;3
4, Green. Martin Luth.;13-3;48;4
5, Stratford;16-0;45;5
6, Lake Country Luth.;12-2;34;6
7, WB Dominican;11-5;21;9
8, Lake Mills;13-4;10;10
9, Lakeside Lutheran;11-3;12;NR
10, Brook. Academy;12-4;10;7
Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 3, Southern Door 1, Northwestern 1, Wrightstown 1.
DIVISION 4
School-record-points-previous
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (7);16-0;70;1
2, Darlington;16-0;62;2
3, Oshkosh Lourdes;13-1;57;3
4, Iola-Scandinavia;15-0;49;4
5, Clear Lake;14-1;37;5
tie, New Glarus;15-2;37;6
7, Howards Grove;15-1;31;7
8, Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;20;8
9, Mineral Point;11-5;10;10
10, Colfax;14-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5.
DIVISION 5
School-record-points-previous
1, Sheboygan Luth. (7);17-0;70;1
2, Randolph;16-0;63;2
3, Bangor;12-1;54;3
4, Marsh. Columbus;14-1;45;4
5, Hustisford;14-1;42;5
6, Wauzeka;14-1;36;6
7, Blair-Taylor;14-1;30;7
8, Wild Rose;13-3;22;9
9, Rio;13-3;14;10
10, Almond-Bancroft;12-3;7;8
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 1, Phelps 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School-record-points-previous
1, Milwaukee King (4);13-3;66;1
2, Mukwonago (2);16-1;65;2
3, Bay Port (1);18-0;58;3
4, Oak Creek;16-2;49;4
5, Sun Prairie;15-3;41;6
6, Germantown;14-3;34;7
7, Hart. Arrowhead;13-5;26;9
8, Kimberly;14-3;20;10
9, Appleton East;13-3;14;5
10, Milwaukee DSHA;13-4;6;8
Others receiving votes: Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 2, Middleton 1.
DIVISION 2
School-record-points-previous
1, Beaver Dam (7);18-1;70;1
2, Monona Grove;16-1;63;2
3, Slinger;16-1;52;3
4, NB Eisenhower;17-2;51;4
5, Whitefish Bay;15-2;35;5
6, Hortonville;14-3;34;6
7, Pewaukee;15-4;33;7
8, West Bend West;13-3;16;8
9, Milwaukee Pius;14-5;14;9
10, Monroe;12-5;9;10
Others receiving votes: Waterford 5, South Milwaukee 2, Reedsburg 1.
DIVISION 3
School-record-points-previous
1, Laconia (7);17-0;70;1
2, Amherst;15-1;61;2
3, Marshall;13-2;55;3
4, Prairie du Chien;16-0;48;4
5, G-E-T;16-1;45;5
6, Shoreland Luth.;15-1;36;6
7, Kewaunee;16-1;26;7
8, Amery;16-1;17;T8
9, Freedom;14-2;9;T8
tie, Wisconsin Dells;13-3;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Platteville 2, Prescott 1, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Bloomer 1.
DIVISION 4
School-record-points-previous
1, Aquinas (7);18-0;70;1
2, Colby;17-0;62;2
3, Melrose-Mindoro;16-1;56;3
4, Mishicot;17-1;47;4
5, Howards Grove;17-1;42;5
6, Racine Lutheran;14-2;37;6
7, Milwaukee Science;11-5;22;8
8, Mineral Point;14-3;16;9
9, Durand;14-2;15;7
10, Colfax;14-3;9;10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4, Necedah 3, Markesan 2.
DIVISION 5
School-record-points-previous
1, Black Hawk (7);18-0;70;1
2, Clayton;18-0;62;2
3, River Ridge;14-2;57;3
4, Wausau Newman;16-3;49;4
5, Randolph;15-3;42;6
6, Fall River;14-3;33;7
7, Wauzeka;13-2;20;5
8, Wausaukee;13-2;19;8
9, Oneida Nation;15-2;17;9
10, WR Assumption;15-4;10;10
Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 5, Kickapoo 1.