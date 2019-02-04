Try 1 month for 99¢

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School-record-points-previous

1, Sussex Hamilton (5);12-3;68;1

2, Madison East (2);17-1;65;2

3, Kimberly;14-2;53;3

4, Brookfield East;13-3;49;4

5, Brookfield Central;12-4;39;6

6, Mequon Homestead;13-2;35;5

7, Waukesha West;14-2;29;T8

8, West Allis Central;13-2;18;T10

9, Racine Park;10-3;15;T10

10, Hart. Arrowhead;12-4;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 4, Muskego 1, Appleton West 1, Sun Prairie 1.

DIVISION 2

School-record-points-previous

1, Nicolet (7);15-1;70;1

2, La Crosse Central;13-2;63;2

3, Westosha Central;13-1;55;3

4, East Troy;12-1;43;4

5, Onalaska;14-3;41;5

6, Mount Horeb;14-3;37;6

7, GB Southwest;14-1;26;7

8, Kaukauna;13-3;20;9

9, Milw. Washington;11-5;14;8

10, Milw. Bay View;13-1;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 7.

DIVISION 3

School-record-points-previous

1, Waupun (4);14-1;66;1

2, Racine St. Cat’s (2);14-3;62;2

3, St. John’s Military (1);14-1;59;3

4, Green. Martin Luth.;13-3;48;4

5, Stratford;16-0;45;5

6, Lake Country Luth.;12-2;34;6

7, WB Dominican;11-5;21;9

8, Lake Mills;13-4;10;10

9, Lakeside Lutheran;11-3;12;NR

10, Brook. Academy;12-4;10;7

Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 3, Southern Door 1, Northwestern 1, Wrightstown 1.

DIVISION 4

School-record-points-previous

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (7);16-0;70;1

2, Darlington;16-0;62;2

3, Oshkosh Lourdes;13-1;57;3

4, Iola-Scandinavia;15-0;49;4

5, Clear Lake;14-1;37;5

tie, New Glarus;15-2;37;6

7, Howards Grove;15-1;31;7

8, Osseo-Fairchild;14-1;20;8

9, Mineral Point;11-5;10;10

10, Colfax;14-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 5.

DIVISION 5

School-record-points-previous

1, Sheboygan Luth. (7);17-0;70;1

2, Randolph;16-0;63;2

3, Bangor;12-1;54;3

4, Marsh. Columbus;14-1;45;4

5, Hustisford;14-1;42;5

6, Wauzeka;14-1;36;6

7, Blair-Taylor;14-1;30;7

8, Wild Rose;13-3;22;9

9, Rio;13-3;14;10

10, Almond-Bancroft;12-3;7;8

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 1, Phelps 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School-record-points-previous

1, Milwaukee King (4);13-3;66;1

2, Mukwonago (2);16-1;65;2

3, Bay Port (1);18-0;58;3

4, Oak Creek;16-2;49;4

5, Sun Prairie;15-3;41;6

6, Germantown;14-3;34;7

7, Hart. Arrowhead;13-5;26;9

8, Kimberly;14-3;20;10

9, Appleton East;13-3;14;5

10, Milwaukee DSHA;13-4;6;8

Others receiving votes: Appleton North 3, Green Bay Preble 2, Middleton 1.

DIVISION 2

School-record-points-previous

1, Beaver Dam (7);18-1;70;1

2, Monona Grove;16-1;63;2

3, Slinger;16-1;52;3

4, NB Eisenhower;17-2;51;4

5, Whitefish Bay;15-2;35;5

6, Hortonville;14-3;34;6

7, Pewaukee;15-4;33;7

8, West Bend West;13-3;16;8

9, Milwaukee Pius;14-5;14;9

10, Monroe;12-5;9;10

Others receiving votes: Waterford 5, South Milwaukee 2, Reedsburg 1.

DIVISION 3

School-record-points-previous

1, Laconia (7);17-0;70;1

2, Amherst;15-1;61;2

3, Marshall;13-2;55;3

4, Prairie du Chien;16-0;48;4

5, G-E-T;16-1;45;5

6, Shoreland Luth.;15-1;36;6

7, Kewaunee;16-1;26;7

8, Amery;16-1;17;T8

9, Freedom;14-2;9;T8

tie, Wisconsin Dells;13-3;9;10

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Platteville 2, Prescott 1, Greendale Martin Luther 1, Bloomer 1.

DIVISION 4

School-record-points-previous

1, Aquinas (7);18-0;70;1

2, Colby;17-0;62;2

3, Melrose-Mindoro;16-1;56;3

4, Mishicot;17-1;47;4

5, Howards Grove;17-1;42;5

6, Racine Lutheran;14-2;37;6

7, Milwaukee Science;11-5;22;8

8, Mineral Point;14-3;16;9

9, Durand;14-2;15;7

10, Colfax;14-3;9;10

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4, Necedah 3, Markesan 2.

DIVISION 5

School-record-points-previous

1, Black Hawk (7);18-0;70;1

2, Clayton;18-0;62;2

3, River Ridge;14-2;57;3

4, Wausau Newman;16-3;49;4

5, Randolph;15-3;42;6

6, Fall River;14-3;33;7

7, Wauzeka;13-2;20;5

8, Wausaukee;13-2;19;8

9, Oneida Nation;15-2;17;9

10, WR Assumption;15-4;10;10

Others receiving votes: Eleva-Strum 5, Kickapoo 1.

Assistant Sports Editor

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.