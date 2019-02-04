A week that featured mostly postponed and rescheduled high school basketball games meant little movement in the Associated Press’ polls this week.
The new set of rankings, released Monday, features nine Coulee Region teams, including the Aquinas girls squad maintaining its No. 1 ranking in Division 4.
The Blugolds, winners of 46 consecutive games and the defending Division 4 champions, are 18-0 this season and hold a two-game lead over Onalaska atop the MVC standings. The Blugolds play at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Holmen. Melrose-Mindoro (16-1) leads the Dairyland and is ranked third in Division 4 behind Colby (17-0), and goes to Whitehall Tuesday.
In Division 3, Prairie du Chien (16-0) is still unbeaten and maintained its No. 4 ranking this week. The Blackhawks return to action Tuesday against Platteville. G-E-T (16-1) held onto its spot at No. 5, and travels to Viroqua on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Central (13-2) stayed at No. 2 in Division 2, and Onalaska (14-3) stayed at No. 5. The Hilltoppers are a half-game back of Central in the MVC race.
The Red Raiders host crosstown rival Logan on Tuesday, while Onalaska plays at Sparta.
In Division 5, defending champion Bangor (12-1, 7-0) sits atop the Scenic Bluffs standings and is ranked third. The Cardinals host Hillsboro Thursday for their first game in February. Blair-Taylor (14-1) stayed ranked No. 7, and host Alma/Pepin Thursday.
The Prairie du Chien boys (14-2) are also receiving votes in Division 3.