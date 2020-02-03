High school basketball: Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still ranked No. 1 by The AP

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
BOYS
First-place votes in parentheses
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Madison la Follette (8);14-0;80;1
2, Brookfield Central;14-1;70;2
3, Sussex Hamilton;13-1;65;3
4, Hartland Arrowhead;13-1;57;4
5, Milwaukee King;14-0;45;5
6, Kimberly;14-2;40;6
7, Neenah;12-2;30;7
8, Brookfield East;13-2;20;8
9, Racine Case;12-3;16;9
10, Sun Prairie;12-2;15;10
Others receiving votes: Madison East 2.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Onalaska (7);15-1;79;1
2, Seymour (1);15-0;67;T2
3, La Crosse Central;10-4;60;T2
4, Hortonville;15-2;59;4
5, Stoughton;13-2;46;5
6, Nicolet;12-3;41;6
7, New Berlin Eisenhower;13-3;33;8
8, Monroe;12-3;17;NR
9, Grafton;12-3;12;NR
10, New Richmond;14-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5, River Falls 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 3, West De Pere 3, Whitefish Bay 2, Elkhorn 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);16-0;80;1
2, East Troy;14-1;68;2
3, Wrightstown;16-0;66;3
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;13-2;57;4
5, Oostburg;14-1;45;5
6, Wisconsin Dells;15-1;41;6
7, St. John's NW Military;13-3;31;7
8, Lake Mills;13-3;13;9
9, Lake Country Lutheran;12-3;12;8
10, Greendale Martin Luther;11-4;11;10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 6, Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 4, Appleton Xavier 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Cuba City (7);14-0;79;1
2, Stratford (1);15-0;71;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;62;3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy;13-1;55;4
5, Darlington;15-1;44;5
6, Auburndale;15-1;42;6
7, Milwaukee Science;13-3;31;7
8, Manitowoc Roncalli;12-3;24;10
9, Fennimore;13-3;13;8
10, Neillsville;14-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 6, Shiocton 4.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);16-1;80;1
2, Bangor;15-0;71;2
3, Randolph;15-0;64;3
4, Monticello;16-0;57;5
5, Almond-Bancroft;15-1;45;7
6, Blair-Taylor;12-2;37;4
7, Rib Lake;13-2;32;9
8, Alma Center Lincoln;14-3;19;10
9, Chippewa Falls McDonell;12-3;18;6
10, Burlington Catholic Central;13-3;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Thorp 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Bay Port (8);17-0;80;T1
2, Middleton;15-1;71;4
3, Madison Memorial;15-1;55;T1
4, Germantown;14-2;48;3
tie, Appleton East;16-2;48;7
6, Kimberly;14-3;47;8
7, Mukwonago;14-2;31;5
8, Oconomowoc;14-2;28;9
9, Milwaukee DSHA;14-3;23;6
10, Kettle Moraine;13-4;8;10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Hortonville (6);17-1;78;1
2, Beaver Dam (2);15-3;74;2
3, DeForest;15-2;52;3
4, Milwaukee Pius XI;14-3;56;4
5, Pewaukee;14-4;41;7
6, South Milwaukee;15-2;39;8
7, River Falls;14-2;34;9
8, Onalaska;12-4;23;6
9, Union Grove;13-3;9;5
10, West De Pere;14-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Milwaukee School of Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Platteville (8);17-0;80;1
2, Lake Mills;17-1;68;3
3, Kewaunee;15-0;65;4
4, Wrightstown;15-2;54;5
5, Freedom;15-2;47;2
6, Marshall;13-4;31;6
7, Prairie du Chien;12-3;30;7
8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;14-1;21;10
9, Prescott;12-2;20;9
10, Waupun;16-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Xavier 1.
DIVIISON 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);16-1;79;1
2, Racine Lutheran (1);16-0;70;2
3, Howards Grove;16-0;64;3
4, Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;59;4
5, Colfax;14-2;41;5
6, Bonduel;15-2;30;7
7, Mishicot;12-3;29;6
8, Neillsville;14-2;25;8
9, Cuba City;12-3;13;T9
10, Crandon;12-3;11;T9
Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1
2, Clear Lake;15-0;71;2
3, Bangor;16-1;62;3
4, River Ridge;16-1;53;4
5, Fall River;16-1;52;5
6, Oneida Nation;16-0;41;7
7, Wausau Newman;15-3;27;T8
8, Shullsburg;15-3;21;6
9, Prairie Farm;11-2;10;NR
tie, Randolph;13-4;10;10
Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.