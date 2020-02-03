You are the owner of this article.
High school basketball: Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still ranked No. 1 by The AP
High school basketball: Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still ranked No. 1 by The AP

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

First-place votes in parentheses

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Madison la Follette (8);14-0;80;1

2, Brookfield Central;14-1;70;2

3, Sussex Hamilton;13-1;65;3

4, Hartland Arrowhead;13-1;57;4

5, Milwaukee King;14-0;45;5

6, Kimberly;14-2;40;6

7, Neenah;12-2;30;7

8, Brookfield East;13-2;20;8

9, Racine Case;12-3;16;9

10, Sun Prairie;12-2;15;10

Others receiving votes: Madison East 2.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Onalaska (7);15-1;79;1

2, Seymour (1);15-0;67;T2

3, La Crosse Central;10-4;60;T2

4, Hortonville;15-2;59;4

5, Stoughton;13-2;46;5

6, Nicolet;12-3;41;6

7, New Berlin Eisenhower;13-3;33;8

8, Monroe;12-3;17;NR

9, Grafton;12-3;12;NR

10, New Richmond;14-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5, River Falls 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 3, West De Pere 3, Whitefish Bay 2, Elkhorn 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);16-0;80;1

2, East Troy;14-1;68;2

3, Wrightstown;16-0;66;3

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;13-2;57;4

5, Oostburg;14-1;45;5

6, Wisconsin Dells;15-1;41;6

7, St. John's NW Military;13-3;31;7

8, Lake Mills;13-3;13;9

9, Lake Country Lutheran;12-3;12;8

10, Greendale Martin Luther;11-4;11;10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 6, Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 4, Appleton Xavier 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Cuba City (7);14-0;79;1

2, Stratford (1);15-0;71;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;14-0;62;3

4, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy;13-1;55;4

5, Darlington;15-1;44;5

6, Auburndale;15-1;42;6

7, Milwaukee Science;13-3;31;7

8, Manitowoc Roncalli;12-3;24;10

9, Fennimore;13-3;13;8

10, Neillsville;14-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 6, Shiocton 4.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);16-1;80;1

2, Bangor;15-0;71;2

3, Randolph;15-0;64;3

4, Monticello;16-0;57;5

5, Almond-Bancroft;15-1;45;7

6, Blair-Taylor;12-2;37;4

7, Rib Lake;13-2;32;9

8, Alma Center Lincoln;14-3;19;10

9, Chippewa Falls McDonell;12-3;18;6

10, Burlington Catholic Central;13-3;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Thorp 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Bay Port (8);17-0;80;T1

2, Middleton;15-1;71;4

3, Madison Memorial;15-1;55;T1

4, Germantown;14-2;48;3

tie, Appleton East;16-2;48;7

6, Kimberly;14-3;47;8

7, Mukwonago;14-2;31;5

8, Oconomowoc;14-2;28;9

9, Milwaukee DSHA;14-3;23;6

10, Kettle Moraine;13-4;8;10

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Hortonville (6);17-1;78;1

2, Beaver Dam (2);15-3;74;2

3, DeForest;15-2;52;3

4, Milwaukee Pius XI;14-3;56;4

5, Pewaukee;14-4;41;7

6, South Milwaukee;15-2;39;8

7, River Falls;14-2;34;9

8, Onalaska;12-4;23;6

9, Union Grove;13-3;9;5

10, West De Pere;14-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 4, Pulaski 3, Oregon 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Milwaukee School of Languages 2, Slinger 2, Mosinee 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Platteville (8);17-0;80;1

2, Lake Mills;17-1;68;3

3, Kewaunee;15-0;65;4

4, Wrightstown;15-2;54;5

5, Freedom;15-2;47;2

6, Marshall;13-4;31;6

7, Prairie du Chien;12-3;30;7

8, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;14-1;21;10

9, Prescott;12-2;20;9

10, Waupun;16-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Falls 5, Arcadia 5, Laconia 2, Xavier 1.

DIVIISON 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, La Crosse Aquinas (7);16-1;79;1

2, Racine Lutheran (1);16-0;70;2

3, Howards Grove;16-0;64;3

4, Melrose-Mindoro;15-1;59;4

5, Colfax;14-2;41;5

6, Bonduel;15-2;30;7

7, Mishicot;12-3;29;6

8, Neillsville;14-2;25;8

9, Cuba City;12-3;13;T9

10, Crandon;12-3;11;T9

Others receiving votes: Colby 6, Mineral Point 6, Brookfield Academy 5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1

2, Clear Lake;15-0;71;2

3, Bangor;16-1;62;3

4, River Ridge;16-1;53;4

5, Fall River;16-1;52;5

6, Oneida Nation;16-0;41;7

7, Wausau Newman;15-3;27;T8

8, Shullsburg;15-3;21;6

9, Prairie Farm;11-2;10;NR

tie, Randolph;13-4;10;10

Others receiving votes: Loyal 7, Cashton 5, Oakfield 1.

