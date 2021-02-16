 Skip to main content
High school basketball: Associated Press boys rankings
HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Kimberly (9);20-2;90;1

2. Neenah;22-2;79;2

3. Wauwatosa East;17-3;72;3

4. Brookfield Central;18-5;64;4

5. Brookfield East;19-4;55;5

6. River Falls;17-2;42;6

7. Cedarburg;19-3;35;7

8. De Pere;19-3;28;8

9. Franklin;19-5;14;9

10. Waunakee;14-5;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Milton 3, Menomonee Falls 2, Fond du Lac 2, Waukesha West 2, Stevens Point 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Onalaska (9);14-0;90;1

2. Pewaukee;21-3;80;2

3. Wisconsin Lutheran;18-2;72;3

4. Monroe;13-1;59;5

5. Whitefish Bay;20-3;48;4

6. Medford;22-2;44;6

7. Wisconsin Dells;13-1;33;7

8. Lake Mills;19-5;28;9

9. Appleton Xavier;19-4;18;NR

10. Edgerton;20-4;7;NR

Others receiving votes: East Troy 6, Freedom 6, Whitnall 2, Seymour 1, Evansville 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Racine St. Catherine's (9);22-1;90;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;21-081;2

3. Cameron;19-1;63;4

4. Oostburg;20-1;61;5

5. St. John's Northwestern;18-6;53;3

6. Saint Croix Central;19-2;50;6

7. Wrightstown;20-4;36;8

8. Darlington;18-4;32;9

9. Lakeside Lutheran;18-4;20;T10

10. Richland Center;13-5;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, Maple Northwestern 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Cuba City (6);17-2;87;1

2. Sheboygan Luth. (2);22-2;77;3

3. The Prairie School;19-3;72;2

4. Blair-Taylor (1);20-1;69;4

5. Edgar;19-2;49;6

6. Clear Lake;19-0;40;8

7. Oshkosh Lourdes Acad.;19-5;32;5

8. Bangor;18-2;22;10

9. Randolph;20-3;15;NR

10. Manitowoc Roncalli;16-5;11;7

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6, Fennimore 6, Onalaska Luther 4, Hurley 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 1, River Ridge 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Previous

1. Hustisford (5);12-3;86;1

2. Marshfield Columbus (3);18-5;78;4

3. Monticello;14-3;71;2

4. Chippewa Falls McDonell(1);12-4;64;3

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;54;5

6. Almond-Bancroft;11-4;49;6

7. Cambria-Friesland;18-5;37;7

8. Bruce;13-3;21;8

9. Stockbridge;19-3;19;9

10. Northwood;12-4;10;10

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Turtle Lake 2, Goodman-Pembine 1.

