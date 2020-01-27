High school basketball: Associated Press boys rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Madison La Follette (8);12-0;80;1
2, Brookfield Central;12-1;72;2
3, Sussex Hamilton;11-1;63;3
4, Hartland Arrowhead;11-1;51;4
5, Milwaukee King;13-0;44;7
6, Kimberly;13-2;41;6
7, Neenah;10-2;33;8
8, Brookfield East;12-2;21;10
9, Racine Case;11-3;17;NR
10, Sun Prairie;9-2;12;5
Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Onalaska (7);13-1;79;1
2, Seymour (1);13-0;64;3
tie, La Crosse Central;9-3;64;2
4, Hortonville;14-2;57;4
5, Stoughton;12-2;50;T5
6, Nicolet;10-3;35;7
7, Wisconsin Lutheran;10-3;25;8
8, New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;23;9
9, DeForest;9-3;17;T5
10, West De Pere;12-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg 2, Wauwatosa West 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);14-0;80;1
2, East Troy;12-1;67;3
3, Wrightstown;14-0;66;4
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;14-0;54;5
5, Oostburg;12-1;50;2
6, Wisconsin Dells;13-1;42;6
7, St. John's Military;11-3;25;8
8, Lake Country Lutheran;11-2;23;10
9, Lake Mills;12-2;17;7
10, Greendale Martin Luther;10-3;6;9
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Cuba City (8);13-0;80;1
2, Stratford;13-0;70;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;12-0;62;3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes;10-1;55;4
5, Darlington;13-1;43;6
6, Auburndale;14-1;39;7
7, Milwaukee Academy of Science;12-3;31;9
8, Fennimore;12-2;23;10
9, Brookfield Academy;11-4;15;8
10, Manitowoc Roncalli;10-3;13;5
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);14-1;80;1
2, Bangor;12-0;70;2
3, Randolph;12-0;62;3
4, Blair-Taylor;10-1;57;4
5, Monticello;14-0;51;5
6, Chippewa Falls McDonell;12-2;33;7
7, Almond-Bancroft;14-1;26;6
8, Wauzeka-Steuben;11-2;22;9
9, Rib Lake;11-2;19;8
10, Alma Center Lincoln;13-3;11;10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Catholic Central 9.