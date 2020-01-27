High school basketball: Associated Press boys rankings

High school basketball: Associated Press boys rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Madison La Follette (8);12-0;80;1

2, Brookfield Central;12-1;72;2

3, Sussex Hamilton;11-1;63;3

4, Hartland Arrowhead;11-1;51;4

5, Milwaukee King;13-0;44;7

6, Kimberly;13-2;41;6

7, Neenah;10-2;33;8

8, Brookfield East;12-2;21;10

9, Racine Case;11-3;17;NR

10, Sun Prairie;9-2;12;5

Others receiving votes: Madison Memorial 3, Bay Port 2, Hudson 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Onalaska (7);13-1;79;1

2, Seymour (1);13-0;64;3

tie, La Crosse Central;9-3;64;2

4, Hortonville;14-2;57;4

5, Stoughton;12-2;50;T5

6, Nicolet;10-3;35;7

7, Wisconsin Lutheran;10-3;25;8

8, New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;23;9

9, DeForest;9-3;17;T5

10, West De Pere;12-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 6, Grafton 4, New Richmond 2, Reedsburg 2, Wauwatosa West 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);14-0;80;1

2, East Troy;12-1;67;3

3, Wrightstown;14-0;66;4

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;14-0;54;5

5, Oostburg;12-1;50;2

6, Wisconsin Dells;13-1;42;6

7, St. John's Military;11-3;25;8

8, Lake Country Lutheran;11-2;23;10

9, Lake Mills;12-2;17;7

10, Greendale Martin Luther;10-3;6;9

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Freedom 2, Sheboygan Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1, Lodi 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Cuba City (8);13-0;80;1

2, Stratford;13-0;70;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;12-0;62;3

4, Oshkosh Lourdes;10-1;55;4

5, Darlington;13-1;43;6

6, Auburndale;14-1;39;7

7, Milwaukee Academy of Science;12-3;31;9

8, Fennimore;12-2;23;10

9, Brookfield Academy;11-4;15;8

10, Manitowoc Roncalli;10-3;13;5

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 7, Shiocton 2.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);14-1;80;1

2, Bangor;12-0;70;2

3, Randolph;12-0;62;3

4, Blair-Taylor;10-1;57;4

5, Monticello;14-0;51;5

6, Chippewa Falls McDonell;12-2;33;7

7, Almond-Bancroft;14-1;26;6

8, Wauzeka-Steuben;11-2;22;9

9, Rib Lake;11-2;19;8

10, Alma Center Lincoln;13-3;11;10

Others receiving votes: Burlington Catholic Central 9.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News