High school basketball: Associated Press girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Bay Port (4);15-0;76;T1

tie, Madison Memorial (4);15-0;76;T1

3, Germantown;134-1;61;3

4, Middleton;14-1;54;4

5, Mukwonago;13-1;49;5

6, Milwaukee DSHA;12-2;38;6

7, Appleton East;14-2;32;7

8, Kimberly;12-3;26;8

9, Oconomowoc;12-2;17;9

10, Kettle Moraine;12-3;10;10

Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Hortonville (6);15-1;78;2

2, Beaver Dam;13-3;69;1

3, DeForest;13-2;61;3

4, Milwaukee Pius XI;11-3;47;5

5, Union Grove (1);13-1;42;7

6, Onalaska;11-3;38;6

7, Pewaukee;12-4;27;8

8, South Milwaukee;13-2;25;4

9, River Falls;12-2;20;10

10, Green Bay Notre Dame;11-4;15;9

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Platteville (8);15-0;80;1

2, Freedom;14-1;69;2

3, Lake Mills;15-1;63;3

4, Kewaunee;13-0;53;4

5, Wrightstown;13-2;48;5

6, Marshall;11-4;33;7

7, Prairie du Chien;10-3;25;T9

8, Laconia;12-2;16;T9

9, Prescottl;9-2;15;6

10, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;12-1;14;8

Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Aquinas;15-1;79;1

2, Racine Lutheran (1);15-0;68;3

3, Howards Grove;14-0;66;2

4, Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;59;4

5, Colfax;12-2;48;7

6, Mishicot;11-3;29;9

7, Bonduel;13-2;23;10

8, Neillsville;12-2;21;6

9, Crandon;10-3;13;8

tie, Cuba City;9-3;13;5

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1

2, Clear Lake;14-0;71;2

3, Bangor;14-1;62;T3

4, River Ridge;15-1;56;T3

5, Fall River;13-1;48;5

6, Shullsburg;14-2;41;6

7, Oneida Nation;15-0;33;7

8, Loyal;11-2;20;8

9, Wausau Newman;13-3;20;9

10, Randolph;12-3;6;10

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.

