High school basketball: Associated Press girls rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Bay Port (4);15-0;76;T1
tie, Madison Memorial (4);15-0;76;T1
3, Germantown;134-1;61;3
4, Middleton;14-1;54;4
5, Mukwonago;13-1;49;5
6, Milwaukee DSHA;12-2;38;6
7, Appleton East;14-2;32;7
8, Kimberly;12-3;26;8
9, Oconomowoc;12-2;17;9
10, Kettle Moraine;12-3;10;10
Others receiving votes: West Bend West 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Hortonville (6);15-1;78;2
2, Beaver Dam;13-3;69;1
3, DeForest;13-2;61;3
4, Milwaukee Pius XI;11-3;47;5
5, Union Grove (1);13-1;42;7
6, Onalaska;11-3;38;6
7, Pewaukee;12-4;27;8
8, South Milwaukee;13-2;25;4
9, River Falls;12-2;20;10
10, Green Bay Notre Dame;11-4;15;9
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 7, West De Pere 6, Green Bay Southwest 3, Mosinee 1, New Berlin Eisenhower 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Platteville (8);15-0;80;1
2, Freedom;14-1;69;2
You have free articles remaining.
3, Lake Mills;15-1;63;3
4, Kewaunee;13-0;53;4
5, Wrightstown;13-2;48;5
6, Marshall;11-4;33;7
7, Prairie du Chien;10-3;25;T9
8, Laconia;12-2;16;T9
9, Prescottl;9-2;15;6
10, Wittenberg-Birnamwood;12-1;14;8
Others receiving votes: Arcadia 8, Lake Country Lutheran 6, Saint Croix Falls 5, Waupun 5.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Aquinas;15-1;79;1
2, Racine Lutheran (1);15-0;68;3
3, Howards Grove;14-0;66;2
4, Melrose-Mindoro;13-1;59;4
5, Colfax;12-2;48;7
6, Mishicot;11-3;29;9
7, Bonduel;13-2;23;10
8, Neillsville;12-2;21;6
9, Crandon;10-3;13;8
tie, Cuba City;9-3;13;5
Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Crivitz 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Oostburg 2, Brookfield Academy 2.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Previous
1, Black Hawk (8);14-0;80;1
2, Clear Lake;14-0;71;2
3, Bangor;14-1;62;T3
4, River Ridge;15-1;56;T3
5, Fall River;13-1;48;5
6, Shullsburg;14-2;41;6
7, Oneida Nation;15-0;33;7
8, Loyal;11-2;20;8
9, Wausau Newman;13-3;20;9
10, Randolph;12-3;6;10
Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 1, Blair-Taylor 1, Cashton 1.