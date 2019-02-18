HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Sussex Hamilton (6);18-3;77;4
2, Madison East (2);19-1;73;1
3, Kimberly;18-2;64;2
4, Brookfield Central;17-4;55;3
5. Brookfield East;17-4;45;5
6, Racine Park;15-3;38;8
7, Waukesha West;18-3;26;10
8, West Allis Hale;16-3;23;6
9, Mequon Homestead;16-4;21;9
10, Hart. Arrowhead;16-4;11;7
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 6, Hudson 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Nicolet (8);19-1;80;1
2, La Crosse Central;17-2;72;2
3, Westosha Central;18-1;60;3
4, East Troy;16-1;47;4
5, Mount Horeb;17-3;42;6
6, GB Southwest;18-1;41;7
7, Milw. Washington;14-5;36;8
8, Onalaska;16-4;34;5
9, Milw. Bay View;16-2;17;9
10, Kaukauna;15-5;8;10
Others receiving votes: Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Waupun (6);18-1;77;1
2, Eacine St. Cat's (1);18-3;70;2
3, St. John's Military;20-1;62;3
4, Greendale Martin Luth. (1);17-3;60;4
5, Stratford;19-0;49;5
6, Lake Country Luth.;17-3;31;6
7, Prairie du Chien;17-2;29;9
8, Lakeside Lutheran;14-5;28;8
9, Lake Mills;15-5;13;10
10, Wrightstown;17-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Westby 4, Appleton Xavier 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Whitefish Bay Dominican 3, Platteville 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (8);20-0;80;1
2, Oshkosh Lourdes;20-1;70;2
3, Clear Lake;17-1;58;4
4, Darlington;18-1;57;3
5, Iola-Scandinavia;17-1;42;5
tie, New Glarus;18-2;42;6
7, Howards Grove;19-1;34;7
8, Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;27;8
9, Colfax;18-1;13;10
10, Mineral Point;14-5;10;9
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 5, Manawa 1, Fennimore 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Randolph (8);19-0;80;1
2, Bangor;18-1;71;2
3, Marshfield Columbus;19-1;57;4
4, Wauzeka;18-1;52;6
5, Sheboygan Luth.;19-2;51;3
6, Blair-Taylor;19-1;45;7
7, Hustisford;18-2;36;5
8, Almond-Bancroft;16-3;23;10
9, Rio;15-4;15;8
10, Wild Rose;14-5;5;9
Others receiving votes: Shullsburg 2, Phelps 2, Potosi 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Milwaukee King (8);17-3;80;1
2, Mukwonago;20-1;70;2
3, Oak Creek;20-2;60;3
4, Bay Port;21-1;58;4
5, Germantown;19-3;48;5
6, Kimberly;19-3;41;T6
7, Milwaukee DSHA;18-4;22;10
8, Middleton;17-5;14;NR
9, Hart. Arrowhead;16-6;13;8
tie, Appleton East;17-4;13;9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 11, Wausau West 4, Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1, Stevens Point 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Beaver Dam (8);21-1;80;1
2, NB Eisenhower;20-2;72;3
3, Monona Grove;19-2;62;4
4, Whitefish Bay;19-2;50;5
5, Slinger;20-2;47;2
6, West Bend West;17-3;39;7
tie, Pewaukee;18-4;39;6
8, Milwaukee Pius;17-5;22;8
9, Monroe;16-6;14;9
10, Luxemburg-Casco;17-4;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Waterford 4, Rhinelander 2, South Milwaukee 1, Hortonville 1, Reedsburg 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Laconia (8);21-0;80;1
2, Marshall;20-2;67;3
tie, Amherst;19-1;67;2
4, Prairie du Chien;18-1;50;4
5, G-E-T;20-2;42;5
6, Kewaunee;21-1;38;7
7, Amery;19-1;27;6
tie, Shoreland Lutheran;19-2;27;6
9, Wisconsin Dells;17-2;23;10
10, Wrightstown;18-4;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Arcadia 4, Freedom 4, Platteville 3, Prescott 2, Greendale Martin Luther 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, La Crosse Aquinas (6);21-1;78;T1
2, Colby (2);21-0;69;T1
3, Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;67;3
4, Mishicot;21-1;54;4
5, Racine Lutheran;20-2;45;5
6, Howards Grove;19-2;41;6
7, Milwaukee Science;15-5;27;7
8, Mineral Point;19-3;24;T8
9, Durand;19-2;19;T8
10, Eau Claire Regis;17-5;7;10
Others receiving votes: Markesan 6, Saint Croix Falls 2, Manawa 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1
2, Clayton;21-0;72;2
3, River Ridge;16-2;60;3
4, Wausau Newman;19-3;58;4
5, Fall River;19-3;47;5
6, Randolph;18-4;35;6
7, Oneida Nation;18-2;30;9
8, Wauzeka;18-3;21;7
9, Wausaukee;15-3;11;8
10, WR Assumption;17-5;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 7, Argyle 4, Rio 3, South Shore 2, Eleva-Strum 1.