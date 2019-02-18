Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Sussex Hamilton (6);18-3;77;4

2, Madison East (2);19-1;73;1

3, Kimberly;18-2;64;2

4, Brookfield Central;17-4;55;3

5. Brookfield East;17-4;45;5

6, Racine Park;15-3;38;8

7, Waukesha West;18-3;26;10

8, West Allis Hale;16-3;23;6

9, Mequon Homestead;16-4;21;9

10, Hart. Arrowhead;16-4;11;7

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 6, Hudson 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Nicolet (8);19-1;80;1

2, La Crosse Central;17-2;72;2

3, Westosha Central;18-1;60;3

4, East Troy;16-1;47;4

5, Mount Horeb;17-3;42;6

6, GB Southwest;18-1;41;7

7, Milw. Washington;14-5;36;8

8, Onalaska;16-4;34;5

9, Milw. Bay View;16-2;17;9

10, Kaukauna;15-5;8;10

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Waupun (6);18-1;77;1

2, Eacine St. Cat's (1);18-3;70;2

3, St. John's Military;20-1;62;3

4, Greendale Martin Luth. (1);17-3;60;4

5, Stratford;19-0;49;5

6, Lake Country Luth.;17-3;31;6

7, Prairie du Chien;17-2;29;9

8, Lakeside Lutheran;14-5;28;8

9, Lake Mills;15-5;13;10

10, Wrightstown;17-3;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Westby 4, Appleton Xavier 4, Brookfield Academy 3, Whitefish Bay Dominican 3, Platteville 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (8);20-0;80;1

2, Oshkosh Lourdes;20-1;70;2

3, Clear Lake;17-1;58;4

4, Darlington;18-1;57;3

5, Iola-Scandinavia;17-1;42;5

tie, New Glarus;18-2;42;6

7, Howards Grove;19-1;34;7

8, Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;27;8

9, Colfax;18-1;13;10

10, Mineral Point;14-5;10;9

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 5, Manawa 1, Fennimore 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Randolph (8);19-0;80;1

2, Bangor;18-1;71;2

3, Marshfield Columbus;19-1;57;4

4, Wauzeka;18-1;52;6

5, Sheboygan Luth.;19-2;51;3

6, Blair-Taylor;19-1;45;7

7, Hustisford;18-2;36;5

8, Almond-Bancroft;16-3;23;10

9, Rio;15-4;15;8

10, Wild Rose;14-5;5;9

Others receiving votes: Shullsburg 2, Phelps 2, Potosi 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Milwaukee King (8);17-3;80;1

2, Mukwonago;20-1;70;2

3, Oak Creek;20-2;60;3

4, Bay Port;21-1;58;4

5, Germantown;19-3;48;5

6, Kimberly;19-3;41;T6

7, Milwaukee DSHA;18-4;22;10

8, Middleton;17-5;14;NR

9, Hart. Arrowhead;16-6;13;8

tie, Appleton East;17-4;13;9

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 11, Wausau West 4, Green Bay Preble 4, Appleton North 1, Stevens Point 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Beaver Dam (8);21-1;80;1

2, NB Eisenhower;20-2;72;3

3, Monona Grove;19-2;62;4

4, Whitefish Bay;19-2;50;5

5, Slinger;20-2;47;2

6, West Bend West;17-3;39;7

tie, Pewaukee;18-4;39;6

8, Milwaukee Pius;17-5;22;8

9, Monroe;16-6;14;9

10, Luxemburg-Casco;17-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Waterford 4, Rhinelander 2, South Milwaukee 1, Hortonville 1, Reedsburg 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Laconia (8);21-0;80;1

2, Marshall;20-2;67;3

tie, Amherst;19-1;67;2

4, Prairie du Chien;18-1;50;4

5, G-E-T;20-2;42;5

6, Kewaunee;21-1;38;7

7, Amery;19-1;27;6

tie, Shoreland Lutheran;19-2;27;6

9, Wisconsin Dells;17-2;23;10

10, Wrightstown;18-4;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Arcadia 4, Freedom 4, Platteville 3, Prescott 2, Greendale Martin Luther 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, La Crosse Aquinas (6);21-1;78;T1

2, Colby (2);21-0;69;T1

3, Melrose-Mindoro;21-1;67;3

4, Mishicot;21-1;54;4

5, Racine Lutheran;20-2;45;5

6, Howards Grove;19-2;41;6

7, Milwaukee Science;15-5;27;7

8, Mineral Point;19-3;24;T8

9, Durand;19-2;19;T8

10, Eau Claire Regis;17-5;7;10

Others receiving votes: Markesan 6, Saint Croix Falls 2, Manawa 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Black Hawk (8);21-0;80;1

2, Clayton;21-0;72;2

3, River Ridge;16-2;60;3

4, Wausau Newman;19-3;58;4

5, Fall River;19-3;47;5

6, Randolph;18-4;35;6

7, Oneida Nation;18-2;30;9

8, Wauzeka;18-3;21;7

9, Wausaukee;15-3;11;8

10, WR Assumption;17-5;9;10

Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 7, Argyle 4, Rio 3, South Shore 2, Eleva-Strum 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.