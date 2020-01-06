You are the owner of this article.
High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

School;;Record;Pts

1, Sussex Hamilton (7);7-0;87

2, Madison La Follette;7-0;64

3, Brookfield Central (1);6-1;60

4, Sun Prairie;7-0;56

5, Neenah;6-1;49

6, Madison East (1);5-1;46

7, Eau Claire North;7-0;43

8, Hartland Arrowhead;8-1;31

9, Kimberly;7-2;29

10, Brookfield East;6-1;17

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.

DIVISION 2

School;;Record;Pts

1, La Crosse Central (8);6-0;88

2, Onalaska;7-1;69

3, Hortonville;9-1;66

4, Reedsburg;10-0;57

5, New Berlin Eisenhower (1);7-2;51

6, Seymour;8-0;50

7, Stoughton;8-2;36

8, Nicolet;7-2;32

9, De Forest;6-2;17

10, Wisconsin Lutheran;6-2;11

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.

DIVISION 3

School;;Record;Pts

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);7-0;89

2, East Troy (1);8-1;74

3, Oostburg;7-0;67

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;7-0;66

5, Wrightstown;8-0;61

6, Wisconsin Dells;9-1;39

7, Lake Country Lutheran;5-1;22

8, St. John's NW Military;5-3;20

9, Lake Mills;8-1;16

10, Greendale Martin Luther;4-2;15

Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.

DIVISION 4

School;;Record;Pts

1, Cuba City (8);7-0;89

2, Stratford;7-0;72

3, Darlington (1);9-0;70

4, Fennimore;8-0;50

5, Oshkosh Lourdes;6-1;40

6, Iola-Scandinavia;7-0;39

7, Brookfield Academy;6-3;35

8, Auburndale;9-1;33

9, Manitowoc Roncalli;8-1;26

10, Milwaukee Academy of Science;6-3;23

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.

DIVISION 5

School;;Record;Pts

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);9-1;88

2, Blair-Taylor (1);5-0;73

3, Randolph;7-0;67

4, Bangor;6-0;65

5, Chippewa Falls McDonell;7-1;47

6, Wauzeka-Steuben;6-1;46

7, Monticello;8-0;41

8, Burlington Catholic Central;7-1;28

9, Almond-Bancroft;9-1;26

10, Rib Lake;7-1;8

Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;;Record;Pts

1, Bay Port (5);9-0;86

2, Madison Memorial (4);10-0;82

3, Appleton East;10-1;69

4, Germantown;7-1;60

5, Middleton;10-1;50

6, Mukwonago;9-1;47

7, Kimberly;9-2;37

8, Milwaukee DSHA;7-2;24

9, Sun Prairie;7-2;17

10, Kettle Moraine;8-2;10

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.

DIVISION 2

School;;Record;Pts

1, Beaver Dam (8);9-2;89

2, Hortonville (1);11-1;80

3, Pewaukee;10-2;66

4, De Forest;9-1;54

5, Green Bay Notre Dame;7-2;50

6, Onalaska;7-2;37

7, South Milwaukee;9-1;29

8, Slinger;9-2;25

9, Monona Grove;9-2;16

10, Milwaukee Pius XI;7-3;15

Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.

DIVISION 3

School;;Record;Pts

1, Platteville (7);12-0;88

2, Freedom (1);8-1;73

3, Lake Mills (1);11-1;72

4, Wrightstown;7-1;60

5, Kewaunee;7-0;56

6, Marshall;6-4;29

tie, Prescott;7-0;29

8, Prairie du Chien;8-2;28

9, Arcadia;6-1;18

10, Madison Edgewood;6-4;11

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Appleton Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.

DIVISION 4

School;;Record;Pts

1, Aquinas (8);10-1;89

2, Melrose-Mindoro;9-0;78

3, Howards Grove (1);9-0;70

4, Racine Lutheran;9-0;68

5, Mishicot;8-1;49

6, Cuba City;7-1;41

7, Colfax;8-1;38

8, Winnebago Lutheran Academy;7-1;20

9, Neillsville;8-1;17

10, Crandon;7-2;16

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.

DIVISION 5

School;;Record;Pts

1, Black Hawk (7);8-0;87

2, Clear Lake (2);9-0;82

3, River Ridge;10-1;68

4, Shullsburg;9-1;59

5, Fall River;9-1;56

6, Bangor;7-1;44

7, Wausau Newman;8-2;31

8, Oneida Nation;9-0;24

9, Loyal;7-2;16

10, Randolph;8-2;9

Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.

