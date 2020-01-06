High school basketball: Associated Press state rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
BOYS
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
School;;Record;Pts
1, Sussex Hamilton (7);7-0;87
2, Madison La Follette;7-0;64
3, Brookfield Central (1);6-1;60
4, Sun Prairie;7-0;56
5, Neenah;6-1;49
6, Madison East (1);5-1;46
7, Eau Claire North;7-0;43
8, Hartland Arrowhead;8-1;31
9, Kimberly;7-2;29
10, Brookfield East;6-1;17
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee King 11, Kenosha Tremper 2.
DIVISION 2
School;;Record;Pts
1, La Crosse Central (8);6-0;88
2, Onalaska;7-1;69
3, Hortonville;9-1;66
4, Reedsburg;10-0;57
5, New Berlin Eisenhower (1);7-2;51
6, Seymour;8-0;50
7, Stoughton;8-2;36
8, Nicolet;7-2;32
9, De Forest;6-2;17
10, Wisconsin Lutheran;6-2;11
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7, Monroe 6, River Falls 4, West De Pere 1.
DIVISION 3
School;;Record;Pts
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);7-0;89
2, East Troy (1);8-1;74
3, Oostburg;7-0;67
4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;7-0;66
5, Wrightstown;8-0;61
6, Wisconsin Dells;9-1;39
7, Lake Country Lutheran;5-1;22
8, St. John's NW Military;5-3;20
9, Lake Mills;8-1;16
10, Greendale Martin Luther;4-2;15
Others receiving votes: Prescott 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Saint Croix Central 3, Brown Deer 2, Lodi 2, Altoona 1.
DIVISION 4
School;;Record;Pts
1, Cuba City (8);7-0;89
2, Stratford;7-0;72
3, Darlington (1);9-0;70
4, Fennimore;8-0;50
5, Oshkosh Lourdes;6-1;40
6, Iola-Scandinavia;7-0;39
7, Brookfield Academy;6-3;35
8, Auburndale;9-1;33
9, Manitowoc Roncalli;8-1;26
10, Milwaukee Academy of Science;6-3;23
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 7, Kohler 6, Shiocton 2, Racine Lutheran 1, Belleville 1, Neillsville 1.
DIVISION 5
School;;Record;Pts
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);9-1;88
2, Blair-Taylor (1);5-0;73
3, Randolph;7-0;67
4, Bangor;6-0;65
5, Chippewa Falls McDonell;7-1;47
6, Wauzeka-Steuben;6-1;46
7, Monticello;8-0;41
8, Burlington Catholic Central;7-1;28
9, Almond-Bancroft;9-1;26
10, Rib Lake;7-1;8
Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 5, Kickapoo 1.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School;;Record;Pts
1, Bay Port (5);9-0;86
2, Madison Memorial (4);10-0;82
3, Appleton East;10-1;69
4, Germantown;7-1;60
5, Middleton;10-1;50
6, Mukwonago;9-1;47
7, Kimberly;9-2;37
8, Milwaukee DSHA;7-2;24
9, Sun Prairie;7-2;17
10, Kettle Moraine;8-2;10
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 8, Brookfield Central 3, Oconomowoc 1, West Bend West 1.
DIVISION 2
School;;Record;Pts
1, Beaver Dam (8);9-2;89
2, Hortonville (1);11-1;80
3, Pewaukee;10-2;66
4, De Forest;9-1;54
5, Green Bay Notre Dame;7-2;50
6, Onalaska;7-2;37
7, South Milwaukee;9-1;29
8, Slinger;9-2;25
9, Monona Grove;9-2;16
10, Milwaukee Pius XI;7-3;15
Others receiving votes: Union Grove 14, New Richmond 7, New Berlin Eisenhower 5, La Crosse Central 4, West De Pere 2, Whitnall 2.
DIVISION 3
School;;Record;Pts
1, Platteville (7);12-0;88
2, Freedom (1);8-1;73
3, Lake Mills (1);11-1;72
4, Wrightstown;7-1;60
5, Kewaunee;7-0;56
6, Marshall;6-4;29
tie, Prescott;7-0;29
8, Prairie du Chien;8-2;28
9, Arcadia;6-1;18
10, Madison Edgewood;6-4;11
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 10, Appleton Xavier 7, Laconia 5, Watertown Luther Prep 3, Waupun 3, Clinton 2.
DIVISION 4
School;;Record;Pts
1, Aquinas (8);10-1;89
2, Melrose-Mindoro;9-0;78
3, Howards Grove (1);9-0;70
4, Racine Lutheran;9-0;68
5, Mishicot;8-1;49
6, Cuba City;7-1;41
7, Colfax;8-1;38
8, Winnebago Lutheran Academy;7-1;20
9, Neillsville;8-1;17
10, Crandon;7-2;16
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 4, Unity 2, Bonduel 2, New Glarus 1.
DIVISION 5
School;;Record;Pts
1, Black Hawk (7);8-0;87
2, Clear Lake (2);9-0;82
3, River Ridge;10-1;68
4, Shullsburg;9-1;59
5, Fall River;9-1;56
6, Bangor;7-1;44
7, Wausau Newman;8-2;31
8, Oneida Nation;9-0;24
9, Loyal;7-2;16
10, Randolph;8-2;9
Others receiving votes: Blair-Taylor 7, Prairie Farm 6, Royall 5, South Shore 1.