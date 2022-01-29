High school basketball: Back from injury, Peter Lattos leads West Salem boys past Bangor

WEST SALEM — The tape wrapped around Peter Lattos' right wrist and hand makes it more difficult for the West Salem High School boys basketball junior forward to handle passes cleanly.

But Lattos feels like it actually helps his shot. It forces his form to be better, he says.

It's hard to argue with his assessment after Saturday's performance.

In just his second game back from his wrist injury, Lattos scored a game-high 29 points and fueled two key second-half runs to lead the Panthers to a 76-45 nonconference victory over shorthanded Bangor in a battle of high-caliber teams.

"I"m just really happy. It feels good to be back out there because it's not fun sitting on the sideline the whole time," said Lattos, whose team is ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press. "It is fun when I'm watching my team win — like that was a great win against (Onalaska) Luther — but I like to be out there helping them out."

He was certainly plenty of help against the Cardinals (14-3), who are ranked seventh in Division 5.

Lattos, along with junior Carson Koepnick, scored 11 points in the first half as West Salem (15-1) built a 34-25 lead. That advantage could have been larger with Bangor senior Will Reader out with an ankle injury and junior Dustin McDonald in foul trouble, but sophomore Samuel Cropp went on a 7-2 run on his own to close the half.

That's when Lattos took over.

The forward opened the scoring in the second half with a bucket inside off a feed from senior guard Jack Hehli and followed by hitting a pair of 3-pointers — first from the top of the key, then from the left corner. And less than a minute later, Lattos put back an offensive rebound to quickly push the Panthers' lead to 44-25.

"He gives us some ball-handling, he gives us some shooting, he gives us some rebounding," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said of Lattos. "He gives us a little bit of everything, so we missed that when he was out."

And while Lattos started the second half strong, the Cardinals were dealt another blow as McDonald fouled out with 16 minutes, 31 seconds left after being called for an offensive foul and receiving a technical for slapping the floor twice.

"I said I didn't think he was trying to show up an official. I think it was just frustration," Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. "He didn't spike a basketball. He didn't curse at anybody, say anything.

"They made the call. I respect that crew. I would take them just about any time we take the floor."

Still, the Cardinals were able to claw back into the game with a basket from junior Tanner Jones and back-to-back triples from senior Gunner Ellenburg, which cut their deficit to 49-37 with 10:52 to play.

But Lattos had the answer again. He made a pair of free throws, finished in the lane and put back another offensive rebound to extend the Panthers' lead to 55-37 with 9:37 left.

"He's a big boy," Pederson said of the 6-foot-7 Lattos. "I hadn't seen him in two years, really, and boy. He's maybe grown a couple inches, but he's bulked up a whole lot more from what he was two years ago as a freshman.

"We had a tough time trying to keep him off the boards and shot the ball really well, too."

Others got involved, too, as West Salem pulled away for the win. Hehli, junior Brett McConkey and junior Brennan Kennedy all made 3-pointers — the Panthers made 11 as a team — and Koepnick, who finished with 18 points, had a layup after a steal and made free throws down the stretch.

"We definitely have some really great shooters," Lattos said. "When they're falling, it's really hard to beat us."

Meanwhile, Jones led Bangor with 11 points, and Ellenburg made three 3s and added 10 points.

West Salem will look to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts G-E-T on Tuesday, while Bangor will look to rebound against Melrose-Mindoro on Monday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

