High school basketball: Bangor boys follow senior guard Hank Reader's lead

BANGOR — Name any play someone could make on a basketball court, and chances are it’s well within Hank Reader’s skill set.
Beat a defender off the dribble? Easy. Then put the ball in the hoop with a pull-up jumper or a strong finish at the rim? No problem.
Guard anyone 1 through 5? Come up with a timely steal? A big rebound? A chasedown block? A clutch 3-pointer? Dish to an open teammate when teams realize, “Hey, we might want to stop this guy?”
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes and yes.
It’s easy to see why the 6-foot senior guard and three-year captain is the heartbeat of the Bangor High School boys basketball team, which has opened its season with two blowout wins and hopes to make yet another postseason push come February — assuming there is a postseason to be had amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s a big part of how our team goes and everything,” Cardinals coach Jacob Pederson said. “Kids fuel off him. (He has) a great relationship with all the kids and everything and really helps us get going.”
Reader has been an integral part of Bangor’s success in the past; he averaged 10.5 points per game as a sophomore and 11.4 as a junior. But the Cardinals will lean on him more this year after the graduation of Grant Manke, who was good for at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for much of his high school career.
While certainly a small sample size, Reader seems up to the task through two games. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 58% from the floor and has made three of his six 3-point attempts.
It’s important to note, though, that this burden isn’t Reader’s to carry alone, which he will readily say. Bangor has a number of vital role players — from junior Will Reader and senior Sam Wittmershaus to senior Mathieu Oesterle and sophomore Tanner Jones — to go along with Zane Langrehr, whose game is quite similar to Hank Reader’s.
Langrehr was the Cardinals’ second leading scorer the past two years and is averaging a team-high 22 points per game this season. Despite struggling to find a rhythm in the first half of Thursday’s game against Hillsboro, the versatile senior still finished with 17 points.
But talk to Langrehr, and it’s clear just how much Reader means to this team.
“I don’t know what to do without him,” Langrehr said. “... He brings energy every practice, every game. When anybody’s feeling down, he’s the one to pick you up. If we’re missing shots or making mistakes, he’s the one to be on the court just encouraging you.
“It’s really comforting out on the court with him.”
Reader said he knew more would be asked of him this season with Manke gone, and while the pandemic made for a bumpy offseason, he worked to get as many shots up as possible on the court next to his house.
Langrehr believes his classmate has gotten even quicker from last season, which makes it easier for him to get to the rim. Part of that is also the absence of Manke in the post, but Reader said there are moments that he misses the 6-foot-4 forward.
“I was texting him the other day, and I said, ‘I miss you. I need you back. I love throwing any pass to you that you’ll just go get,’” Reader said. “It’s definitely a different look not having him in there.”
The new look, though, seems to play into Reader’s hand.
With Bangor spreading things out, there are plenty of lanes to drive. Reader’s quick first step allowed him to exploit those lanes against Hillsboro, and he showed the ability to finish in traffic with either hand.
“I like it. I like to spread the floor,” Reader said. “I’ll play anywhere, I’ll guard any position. I love it all. It’s fun to just spread the floor and play from anywhere.”
And every play Reader makes seems finely calculated.
He intercepted a pass for a breakaway layup on the first possession of Thursday night’s game, knocked down a pull-up jumper that kickstarted a 7-0 scoring burst of his own and tracked down a Tiger for an impressive block in transition — all in the first half.
“He’s an unselfish player,” Pederson said. “He understands how to play the game, sees the court really well, knows where the right play is.”
Although the season is still young, Reader said the Cardinals are motivated to make a run at the state tournament after falling to Blair-Taylor in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal last season, which snapped Bangor’s two-year streak of trips to the Kohl Center.
If the Cardinals are to make it back, Reader will undoubtedly be a key piece — especially in a season marked by the coronavirus pandemic.
“(We have to) take advantage of every chance we get,” Reader said. “You never know if you’re going to get shut down.”
