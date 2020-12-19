High school basketball: Bangor boys follow senior guard Hank Reader's lead

While certainly a small sample size, Reader seems up to the task through two games. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 58% from the floor and has made three of his six 3-point attempts.

It’s important to note, though, that this burden isn’t Reader’s to carry alone, which he will readily say. Bangor has a number of vital role players — from junior Will Reader and senior Sam Wittmershaus to senior Mathieu Oesterle and sophomore Tanner Jones — to go along with Zane Langrehr, whose game is quite similar to Hank Reader’s.

Langrehr was the Cardinals’ second leading scorer the past two years and is averaging a team-high 22 points per game this season. Despite struggling to find a rhythm in the first half of Thursday’s game against Hillsboro, the versatile senior still finished with 17 points.

But talk to Langrehr, and it’s clear just how much Reader means to this team.

“I don’t know what to do without him,” Langrehr said. “... He brings energy every practice, every game. When anybody’s feeling down, he’s the one to pick you up. If we’re missing shots or making mistakes, he’s the one to be on the court just encouraging you.

“It’s really comforting out on the court with him.”