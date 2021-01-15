High school basketball: Bangor embraces unique chance at Midwest Players Classic

The Cardinals have a veteran roster that is still working out how to play its best together.

Four starters are back from a team that qualified for a WIAA sectional semifinal a year ago, but the missing piece is Grant Manke, who averaged 22.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Manke’s consistency was as astounding as his shooting accuracy — he was 249-for-337 for 73.9 percent as a senior — and he completed an incredible four-year run with the team.

Taking a player of that caliber off the court leads to big changes for those who return. Even if everyone but Manke were to return.

So the Cardinals have spent their first eight games trying to figure out what kind of team they can be.

Seniors Zane Langrehr (18.8 ppg) and Hank Reader (18.2 ppg) have led the way offensively and combined to make 34 3-pointers. Junior Will Reader averages 7.2 ppg, and sophomore Tanner Jones adds 7.1 on the strength of 17 3-pointers.

"There is a familiarity of how we like to run things but we're a different team," Pederson said. "We didn't get a chance to do much together for eight, nine months. Our conditioning is all there yet, and our offense and defense have to run differently without Manke there.