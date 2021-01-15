High school basketball: Bangor embraces unique chance at Midwest Players Classic

The Bangor High School boys basketball team was happy to get an early spot in last season’s Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center.
The Cardinals were going to get a chance to play La Crescent-Hokah before a scheduling conflict changed their plans. Weather, of course, wiped out all but one game that day anyway, but Bangor is happy for another chance to be involved.
The Cardinals (6-2), ranked fourth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, are matched up with Somerset (11-4), which put together a seven-game winning streak before losing to of its past three.
Bangor and Somerset are scheduled to play the second game of the day at noon.
“They look like a team that is willing to get up and down the floor pretty quickly,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “They have a kid (Trey Kreibich) who likes to let it fly and has shot more than 100 (3-pointers) already. He’s a good shooter.”
Kreibich has made 41 of 109 attempts (37.6 percent) and averages 12.4 points per game, which makes him a defensive focus for the Cardinals. Melvin Medina Ortiz (17.9 ppg) and Jackson Cook (13.2 ppg) are others as Bangor gets a showcase opportunity it rarely receives.
“I’m pretty sure we all are excited about getting this chance to play on a bigger stage,” Pederson said. “It will be a bigger court, and it’s the Midwest Players Classic, so we’re happy to be back and get the chance this year.”
The Cardinals have a veteran roster that is still working out how to play its best together.
Four starters are back from a team that qualified for a WIAA sectional semifinal a year ago, but the missing piece is Grant Manke, who averaged 22.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
Manke’s consistency was as astounding as his shooting accuracy — he was 249-for-337 for 73.9 percent as a senior — and he completed an incredible four-year run with the team.
Taking a player of that caliber off the court leads to big changes for those who return. Even if everyone but Manke were to return.
So the Cardinals have spent their first eight games trying to figure out what kind of team they can be.
Seniors Zane Langrehr (18.8 ppg) and Hank Reader (18.2 ppg) have led the way offensively and combined to make 34 3-pointers. Junior Will Reader averages 7.2 ppg, and sophomore Tanner Jones adds 7.1 on the strength of 17 3-pointers.
"There is a familiarity of how we like to run things but we're a different team," Pederson said. "We didn't get a chance to do much together for eight, nine months. Our conditioning is all there yet, and our offense and defense have to run differently without Manke there.
"I think we are starting to figure it out."
Other games involving local teams:
Holmen (2-3) vs. Maple Northwestern (8-3), 3 p.m.: This is a matchup between teams that have much more balanced attacks than overriding stars.
The Vikings are led by senior Cole Kalander's 13 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, but teammates Max Hammond (8.8 ppg) and Carter Paulson (7.2 ppg) have both reached double figures.
The Tigers counter with six players who average between 8.5 and 12.8 points per game. Monte Mayberry is the top scorer, but he has missed the last two games. Northwestern had four double-figure scorers in an 80-65 win over Barron, and CJ Thompson, who averages 9.9 ppg, had 29 in an 80-79 loss to Superior, so the Tigers can certainly score if he doesn't play.
Onalaska (7-0) vs. Menomonee Falls (8-2), 4:30 p.m.: The Hilltoppers are one of the state's top Division 2 teams, and the Phoenix are one of its top Division 1 teams.
Onalaska has received some big games lately from senior and North Dakota commit Gavin McGrath, who leads the team with his 14.7-point scoring average and pulls down 6.4 boards per contest.
But the Hilltoppers build their success with defense, and McGrath, Sam Kick, Victor Desmond and the rest of the team is allowing just 40 points per game.
Menomonee Falls is led by two of the state’s top juniors in Seth Trimble and Steven Clay, who combine to average nearly 47 points per game.
“It will be a real test for our defense and hopefully we can, in the next 48 hours, come up with some schemes to slow those guys down a bit,” Kowal said of the challenge after the Hilltoppers beat Wisconsin Rapids on Friday. “I think the biggest thing is offensively, we have to make sure that we’re taking care of the ball, being strong with the ball, and balanced on offense.
"Getting the ball inside when it’s there, knocking down shots when necessary, and getting a multitude of guys that are scoring.”
Tomah (9-3) vs. Kaukauna (9-6), 9 p.m.: The Timberwolves just lost a tough game to Holmen and are led by Dusty Derousseau's 13.8 points per game. Teammate Carson Lindauer (13.4) isn't far behind, and either is capable of turning in a big game.
The Galloping Ghosts just had a five-game winning streak snapped and are led by junior Christopher Morgan (22.3 ppg), who has a scholarship offer from West Virginia.