High school basketball: Bangor girls open with victory

BANGOR — The first game of a basketball season can be tough.
Few players have found their shooting touch after a smattering of practices, and timing can be difficult to coordinate.
For those reasons, the Bangor girls didn't start or finish their Scenic Bluffs Conference home game against Wonewoc-Center the way they wanted to on Tuesday night.
But the stretch the Cardinals produced in the middle of the game reminded those in attendance that Bangor was a WIAA Division 5 state qualifier last season.
The Cardinals pulled away from a tied game late in the first half with that stretch and cruised to a 58-34 win over the Wolves.
"I think there was a lot of anxiousness just in getting back on the court again," Bangor coach Merlin Jones said. "That's good. There was a lot of energy.
"We wanted to keep things simple and keep them basic because this is a group of girls that's only practiced a week."
The Cardinals pushed for control after Wonewoc-Center tied the game at 14. Neither team could break that for several minutes, but Bangor junior Taylor Jacobson nailed a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the half to put her team in front.
That basket began a 26-2 run that gave Bangor the control it needed to push its overall winning streak to 25 games and its conference winning streak to 19.
Senior Megan Miedema led the way by getting to the basket, knocking down shots from the perimeter and making the sure the ball was where it needed to be.
And after struggling with their shot early, the Cardinals were able to release more consistently some full-court pressure defense that really threw the Wolves off their game plan.
"That's what you need from your point guard," Merlin Jones said of Miedema. "She made good decisions on some of the passes, and we have to be looking for those passes.
"We also need to hit some jumpers with it being early and (players') legs not being there. She did that."
Miedema finished with a team-high 16 points, and senior Haley Jones added 12. Jacobson and sophomore Nora Tucker scored eight apiece for Bangor, which had its season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic the night before a state semifinal game last March.
Jacobson's 3-pointer was followed by a couple of nice buckets in the post by Jones. Miedema hit two free throws with no time on the clock to end the first half, then opened up the second with a solid drive to the basket. Those kinds of plays were enough to really unleash the press.
"We saw some good things out there with potential team chemistry, quickness and speed," Merlin Jones said. "One of the other things we always have to look at is depth, and we got every one of the girls out there tonight."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
