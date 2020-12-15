High school basketball: Bangor girls open with victory

Senior Megan Miedema led the way by getting to the basket, knocking down shots from the perimeter and making the sure the ball was where it needed to be.

And after struggling with their shot early, the Cardinals were able to release more consistently some full-court pressure defense that really threw the Wolves off their game plan.

"That's what you need from your point guard," Merlin Jones said of Miedema. "She made good decisions on some of the passes, and we have to be looking for those passes.

"We also need to hit some jumpers with it being early and (players') legs not being there. She did that."

Miedema finished with a team-high 16 points, and senior Haley Jones added 12. Jacobson and sophomore Nora Tucker scored eight apiece for Bangor, which had its season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic the night before a state semifinal game last March.

Jacobson's 3-pointer was followed by a couple of nice buckets in the post by Jones. Miedema hit two free throws with no time on the clock to end the first half, then opened up the second with a solid drive to the basket. Those kinds of plays were enough to really unleash the press.