High school basketball: Bangor set to host Blair-Taylor in battle of Division 5 heavyweights

BANGOR — Grant Manke is a fan of good basketball, and as such, the Bangor High School senior forward is looking forward to Saturday night.
“Oh, I’m excited,” Manke said. “This is probably one of the biggest games I’ve played besides the state championship.”
There’s no doubt about it: Bangor’s home game against Blair-Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is a battle between WIAA Division 5 heavyweights, one that might be a preview a postseason meeting come March. Both teams are undefeated — the Cardinals are 8-0, and the Wildcats are 6-0 — and are in the top five in the latest Associated Press state rankings. Blair-Taylor is second, while Bangor is fourth.
If last season’s meetings are any indicator, Saturday night could live up to Manke’s expectations.
The teams met twice a season ago — once in the regular season and once in a sectional semifinal. The Wildcats took the first meeting 74-66 behind balanced scoring from Mathew Waldera (16 points), Kyle Steien (14 points) and Logan Smith (13 points). The Cardinals took the second — a 68-65 win on a last-second 3-pointer from then-sophomore Zane Langrehr — and continued a march back to the state tournament.
Both teams have their main contributors from last season back and have started the 2019-2020 season red hot.
Bangor is averaging 77.3 points per game and outscoring its opponents by 27.3 points per game. Manke, who scored 37 points in the Cardinals’ 89-55 win over Cashton on Thursday night, is averaging 26.6 points per game and is nearly impossible to keep off the glass.
Blair-Taylor, which Bangor coach Jacob Pederson expects to run an extended 2-3 zone, will need to limit Manke without losing track of Langrehr (14 points per game) or junior Hank Reader (9.9 points per game). Langrehr leads the Cardinals with 18 triples this season and is a threat off the dribble, as is Reader.
But the Wildcats aren’t short on weapons either.
Steien and Waldera, both juniors, are strong inside. Steien is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds. Waldera, who matches Manke at 6-foot-5, is averaging 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
And, like Bangor, Blair-Taylor can do plenty of damage on the perimeter. Senior Issac Nerby is averaging 15.2 points per game, and junior Alec Reismann adds 12.2 points per game. All told, the Wildcats are putting up 89.8 points per game. They set a school record for points scored in a single game earlier this season by beating Independence 104-46.
“They’re a good outside shooting team,” Manke said. “If they get hot, they’re going to stay hot. So we’ve just got to stay true to our principles and make sure our defense is right up there.”
The Cardinals got a taste of a potent scorer in the form of Cashton’s Kristt Hilden on Thursday; Hilden scored 21 points, 19 of which came in the first half. But it will take a team effort to slow Blair-Taylor’s slew of options, and Pederson thinks the team that is more solid on the defensive end will come out on top.
“You see some of the scores that Blair-Taylor has put up this year, and they better be ready to play some defense because we’re going to play some defense,” Pederson said.