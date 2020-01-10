High school basketball: Bangor set to host Blair-Taylor in battle of Division 5 heavyweights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bangor is averaging 77.3 points per game and outscoring its opponents by 27.3 points per game. Manke, who scored 37 points in the Cardinals’ 89-55 win over Cashton on Thursday night, is averaging 26.6 points per game and is nearly impossible to keep off the glass.

Blair-Taylor, which Bangor coach Jacob Pederson expects to run an extended 2-3 zone, will need to limit Manke without losing track of Langrehr (14 points per game) or junior Hank Reader (9.9 points per game). Langrehr leads the Cardinals with 18 triples this season and is a threat off the dribble, as is Reader.

But the Wildcats aren’t short on weapons either.

Steien and Waldera, both juniors, are strong inside. Steien is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds. Waldera, who matches Manke at 6-foot-5, is averaging 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

And, like Bangor, Blair-Taylor can do plenty of damage on the perimeter. Senior Issac Nerby is averaging 15.2 points per game, and junior Alec Reismann adds 12.2 points per game. All told, the Wildcats are putting up 89.8 points per game. They set a school record for points scored in a single game earlier this season by beating Independence 104-46.