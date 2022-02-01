High school basketball: Bench helps Onalaska boys grind out win over Tomah

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team had already burned Tomah twice on the same backdoor play, so Hilltoppers coach Craig Kowal hesitated to call it again.

But holding just a three-point lead with less than two minutes to play, Onalaska needed a bucket. So Kowal added a wrinkle to the play during a timeout, and the Hilltoppers executed perfectly.

Junior guard Nick Odom sent the ball from near the top of the key to sophomore guard Isaac Skemp on the right wing, and Skemp passed it right back before running off a set of screens on the left wing.

While Odom dribbled at Skemp, junior Jon Knickrehm flashed out to the right wing. But as Odom picked up his dribble and turned back toward the right side, Knickrehm beat his overplaying defender backdoor for an easy layup.

"I figured they'd come out and get up into us, so that's why we went to it," Kowal said.

The decision paid off, and Knickrehm's layup gave Onalaska just enough space to grind out a 55-49 MVC win on Tuesday night at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

"We just have to grind out these wins to get ... we're not trying to get the (No.) 4 seed (for the postseason)," Knickrehm said. "So we're trying to get these wins at the end to get the (No.) 2 or 3."

It was fitting that the ball ended up in Knickrehm's hands at a pivotal moment; he came off the bench and tied a team-high with 10 points, eight of which came in the final seven minutes.

"He's shot at shot a high percentage all year because he finishes layups," Kowal said of Knickrehm. "He had a great second half for us. I'm really proud of him."

Senior guard Brock Herczeg also came off the bench and had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. Odom matched Knickrehm and Herczeg with 10 points, showing the Hilltoppers can find ways to win when Isaac Skemp, senior Michael Skemp and freshman T.J. Stuttley — the team's top three scorers entering Tuesday night — have off nights.

"Some of the guys that have been leading us in scoring just didn't have very good games, to be honest with you," Kowal said. "Those (bench) guys picked it up, I thought."

"That just shows our depth," Knickrehm added.

That depth was needed after Onalaska (12-4, 4-3) struggled in the first half, despite Herczeg scoring eight points.

The Timberwolves (7-9, 3-4) kept possessions alive with numerous offensive rebounds, and while the Hilltoppers did well to limit senior Dusty Derousseau — who entered the night averaging 23.2 points per game — junior Tom Hesse scored 13 points to help Tomah take a 28-24 lead into the break.

But Onalaska made three 3-pointers — two from Isaac Skemp and one from sophomore Adam Skifton — in the first five minutes of the second half to take a 33-29 lead.

The Timberwolves were able to battle back and retake the lead twice thanks to a floater from junior Bryant Thornton and a basket inside from Hesse, who was held to four points in the second half, but Knickrehm tied the game at 40-40 with a drive to the lane before Michael Skemp scored on the backdoor play to give the Hilltoppers a 42-40 edge with 5 minutes, 55 seconds to play.

Derousseau, who finished with 16 points, kept Tomah close down the stretch, but Knickrehm pushed Onalaska's lead to 50-45 with 1:33 left on his backdoor cut.

Derousseau put back an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession, but he missed a 3-point attempt late and the Timberwolves had another blocked in the closing seconds.

Meanwhile, Odom and Herczeg made free throws to keep the Hilltoppers in front. In all, Knickrehm, Odom and Herczeg scored Onalaska's final 13 points, which should provide valuable experience to lean on as the team enters the stretch run.

"It's big. We need it. You rely so heavily on underclassmen, the more close games, the more experience you get, the better off they are," Kowal said. "... We've probably given away three games this year, just not (able to) close out. Tonight we made free throws and did the little things it takes to win games when it's a close one."

The Hilltoppers will look to extend their winning streak to four games when it plays at Sparta on Friday, while the Timberwolves will look to end a three-game skid at Holmen on Friday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

