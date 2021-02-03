High school basketball: Bloomer native Davis remembered for passion, personality, commitment to growing sport in Wisconsin

Parr called Davis his “right hand man,” someone who was always willing to go the extra mile to help in any way he could.

“He was always there,” Parr said. “You never had to call Ritchie to come. He was always there and he always stayed until the end. He was a special person. He had a heart of gold where he was going to try to help everybody.”

Davis was a member of Bloomer’s 1989 Class B state runner-up boys basketball team in Parr’s first year leading the program. The Blackhawks went 24-3 that season, advancing to state for the first time since 1936, and defeated East Troy 69-50 in the semifinals before falling to Clintonville 78-53 in the state championship game.

It was not only Davis’ passion for sports that impressed Parr, but also his knowledge of stats of all kinds during a time when numbers were much harder to find. Davis went on to college and play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior but was always quick to return home and volunteer to help Parr with his basketball and baseball practices whenever he needed.

Davis graduated from Bloomer in 1990 and UW-Superior in 1995, but his passion for both schools continued on well after moving on.