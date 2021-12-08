High school basketball: Brittney Mislivecek off to strong start for La Crosse Central — and there's still room for growth

This was always supposed to be Brittney Mislivecek’s trajectory.

As a freshman, the guard showed her ability to score and quickly made an impact for the Central High School girls basketball team. She received more defensive attention as a sophomore but still took a step forward in a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a junior, Mislivecek is the clear driving force for the RiverHawks.

Mislivecek is averaging 25.7 points per game through six contests, and she poured in a career-high 39 points in a blowout win over Black River Falls last week.

But for as strong as Mislivecek has started this season, she has yet to hit the peak of her potential — a prospect that is certainly exciting for Central, which is 3-3 entering Friday’s game against Aquinas.

“She’s playing good this year,” RiverHawks coach Quartell Roberson said. “Not great yet. I think there’s — like you said, ‘How close is she?’ — she’s close. There’s just some little things that if we can tweak, she’ll be phenomenal.”

Part of Mislivecek’s increased role is out of necessity with the graduation of players such as Rachel Peterson and Ava Parcher, and an ankle injury senior guard Lily Wehrs suffered this week also puts more weight on Mislivecek.

But her talent would have made her an integral piece for the RiverHawks regardless.

Mislivecek is still the same quick and aggressive player she was as a freshman, which helps her create shots for herself and her teammates, and she’s continued to improve her driving and finishing to complement her 3-point shooting.

She used her speed to step into passing lanes for breakaway layups against Black River Falls and scored through contact in the lane on a number of occasions in Tuesday’s 44-38 win at Onalaska.

“Definitely finishing,” Mislivecek said about where she has seen growth in her game. “That’s been big. I know some nights it’s off. … That’s one thing that I need to focus on still.”

Having multiple ways to score has also helped Mislivecek be more consistent. She was held to single digits frequently as a freshman and twice as a sophomore, but she has posted at least 15 points in each of the RiverHawks’ games this season.

And even though she missed several layups against the Hilltoppers, she finished with 21 points — including 16 in the first half.

All told, Mislivecek has scored 48% of Central’s points this season.

“(The RiverHawks have) a kid that believes she can score every time she touches it,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said of Mislivecek. “... It’s a luxury. I’ve had those kids in the past, and from a coach’s standpoint, boy, it’s nice having those kids.”

Mislivecek doesn’t hesitate to get her teammates involved, either, particularly as opponents focus on her.

She looks for opportunities to push the ball in transition — she connected with Wehrs for an easy bucket against the Hilltoppers — and is an effective passer in the half court — she found senior Cora Hansen on a backdoor cut against Black River Falls and dumped the ball off to the forward for a key basket late against Onalaska.

“She’s battle-tested, so she hung in there,” Roberson said of Mislivecek’s play down the stretch against the Hilltoppers while noting she has been playing through shin splints. “Kind of listened a little bit more, kind of slowed it down. That helped us.”

Roberson, though, says Mislivecek has much to learn. Cleaning up missed layups would go a long way, as would not forcing unnecessary passes or shots.

“Q has talked to me about how I need to be smarter on some things, but we’ve just got to keep working through it,” Mislivecek said. “Hopefully, I’ll get there soon.”

And when she does, Roberson said “the sky’s the limit.”

“We’ve had some great girls basketball players come from around this area in the last four or five years,” Roberson said. “She’s right up there with the rest of them, I think.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

