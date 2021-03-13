High school basketball: Caledonia boys hold off Byron for 15th straight win

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The depth of the Caledonia High School boys basketball team was on full display Saturday afternoon as it answered every push Byron made in the second half.
Senior guard Andrew Kunelius buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and junior guard Thane Meiners hit one from the left wing.
Senior forward Sam Privet put back an offensive rebound, and senior forward Casey Schultz made a floater in the lane.
Freshman guard Lewis Doyle connected on a 3 from the left corner, and junior guard Jackson Koepke finished a tough drive to the hoop for a three-point play.
Each basket came when the Warriors' lead was cut to five points or less, which helped them fight off the Bears for an 88-76 nonconference win in their final game of the regular season.
"We had a whole lot of guys step up," said Caledonia coach Brad King, whose team has won 15 games in row since falling to Onalaska on Jan. 22. "... It was nice to see consistent effort out of everybody. We got a whole bunch of guys that hit shots when we needed them to."
It was an impressive offensive performance from the Warriors (17-1), who have played all season without junior standout Eli King but were also down senior Austin Klug on Saturday after he sprained his ankle in practice earlier this week.
Brad King said Klug could have played, but he wants the guard to be healthy for when the postseason starts Tuesday.
But even without Klug, Caledonia had no issue scoring.
Kunelius led the way with 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Koepke added 19 points, while Privet had 15. Schultz and Doyle were also in double figures with 12 points apiece.
"Anyone can go get a bucket for us, which is really nice," said Kunelius, who made three 3-pointers. "All five guys on the floor, any of them could have a mismatch at any point. And we'll get it to that guy and just let them go to work."
That was largely Privet and Schultz early on, as the pair combined for 21 points in the first half and scored the Warriors' first 11 points as they raced out to an early lead.
Koepke got in on the action with back-to-back triples midway through the period that gave Caledonia a 26-15 lead, and the Warriors used an 8-0 run later in the half to help keep that cushion before taking a 47-33 lead at the break.
But the Bears (14-2), who also had five players in double figures, seemed willing to match the Warriors' up-tempo pace and didn't allow Caledonia to pull away in the second half.
Byron senior forward Easton Hulke had five quick points out of the locker room, and senior guard Jake Braaten drilled a 3 from near the top of the key to spark a 13-2 run that cut the Warriors' lead to 54-51 with 11 minutes, 28 seconds to play.
Braaten made three 3s and finished with 17 points, 10 of which came in the second half.
"Give him credit, man. He knocked down a whole lot of shots, tough pull ups where there wasn't much we could do on those," King said. "We were in good defense. He just hit them."
But that's when Caledonia started to make shots of its own to keep the Bears at bay — first from Kunelius, then Meiners, Privet, Schultz, Doyle and Koepke.
Kunelius made his final 3 of the game after Koepke's and-1 to push the Warriors' lead back to double digits at 77-67 with 3:23 left.
Byron used a 5-0 spurt with less than two minutes to play to get back within five points, but Caledonia scored the game's final seven points to seal the win.