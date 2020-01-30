High school basketball: Caledonia boys run past La Crescent-Hokah

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is all about pace and defense.

Oh, it's accompanied by plenty of flash, but the Warriors set that up with the fundamentals of pressure at both ends of the court, and that's how they beat La Crescent-Hokah 89-67 in a big Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday.

The Lancers (13-4, 9-1) were able to hang with top-ranked Caledonia (18-0, 11-0) for most of the first half and kept the hope of a 12th straight victory alive before Noah King and Co. dashed it.

King scored 13 of his game-high 28 points over the final four minutes of the first half as the Warriors turned a 30-27 deficit into a 42-33 lead that gave them plenty of momentum for the second half.

"It was just the game flow," King said of his dominant performance to end the half. "They tried to take me away a little bit, and I just got some space at the end of the half. We also had a couple of isolation plays, and I made a couple of shots on those.

"I just let it come to me, and it helped us finish the half with a lead."