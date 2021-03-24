 Skip to main content
High school basketball: Caledonia boys win section championship
breaking top story
1AA CHAMPIONSHIP: CALEDONIA 78, STEWARTVILLE 61

High school basketball: Caledonia boys win section championship

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Junior Jackson Koepke scored 22 points, and senior Austin Klug added 19 as the third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team beat fourth-ranked Stewartville 78-61 in the MSHSL Section 1AA championship game Wednesday at Rochester Century.

The Warriors (21-1) won their 19th straight game and pulled away in the second half to pull off a sweep of the Tigers (18-4) and give coach Brad King the 100th victory of his coaching career. Caledonia also beat Stewartville 72-60 during the regular season.

Caledonia is 100-13 under King and has qualified for its third state tournament in his fourth season.

The Warriors also received 12 points from senior Casey Schultz in a game they led 39-24 at halftime. Klug scored 17 of his points in the first half, and Koepke made two late first-half 3-pointers to help give his team the lead.

Caledonia strengthened its grip on the lead by scoring the first 10 points of the second half, and that helped hold off University of Michigan commit Will Tschetter, who scored a game-high 29 points.

This story will be updated.

