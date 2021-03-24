High school basketball: Caledonia boys win section championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tschetter was swarmed by Warriors (21-1) all night, and his teammates struggled to make up the difference. Senior guard Nolan Steir chipped in 10 points for the Tigers (18-4), but half of those came in the dying moments of the contest.

“They've got enough athletes and size and speed to make up for any defensive mistakes,” Stewartville coach Adam Girtman said. “We needed a couple other guys to step up and hit some shots. We didn't shoot the best tonight, but the effort was there. We just didn't put the ball in the hoop enough, and they did.

“You get 36 minutes to prove that you're the better team, and Caledonia did that to us today.”

Both sides traded blows in the first six minutes of the game, as Stewartville (18-4) stayed within two points of the Warriors at 13-11. But a 13-2 run then brought Caledonia’s lead into double digits, where it stayed for the remainder of the game.

The Tigers endured three separate scoring droughts of at least three minutes, including a 3:07 stretch to start the second half where the Warriors stretched to a 20-point lead with a 9-0 run.