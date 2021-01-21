High school basketball: Caledonia, Onalaska storm into nonconference meeting

Can the Onalaska High School boys basketball team force its defensive will on a team that is averaging 95 points per game?
That will be the question answered when the Hilltoppers host Caledonia in a nonconference game on Friday night.
Onalaska has shut down opponent after opponent and may have been at its best when holding a Division 1 state-ranked team from Menomonee Falls to 43 points during the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (9-0) have the necessary size to clog up the lane and an equal ability to close out plays on the perimeter, and that was enough to hold a couple of Division I collegiate prospects — Seth Trimble and Steve Clay — to a combined nine points at the MPC.
“I think (Caledonia coach) Brad (King) and I are of the similar philosophy that we like to play a really tough schedule,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after the Hilltoppers beat Aquinas 54-33 on Tuesday. “It worked out this year.
“It loses a little star power with Eli (King) being out (with a torn meniscus), but that said, look at the rosters, and you see a lot of college athletes.”
The Warriors (2-0) are ranked third in Class AA by The Associated Press, and the Hilltoppers moved into a tie for the No. 1 spot in Wisconsin’s Division 2 rankings this week.
The battle in this game will be over pace.
Caledonia, even without the heavily recruited King, has opened the season by scoring 96 and 94 points in victories over Triton and Chatfield.
Senior Andrew Kunelius has scored 18 points in each game, and senior Austin Klug has averaged 15. Senior Sam Privet, a 6-foot-8 forward, has averaged 12 points.
Privet, who has committed to play at Division II Northern Michigan, will have to be a factor in the paint when matching up with 6-10 North Dakota recruit Gavin McGrath and 6-7 Victor Desmond.
“Very few teams have a kid like (McGrath) to protect the basket,” Brad King said. “He’s also a force on the offensive end.
“But they have a well-balanced team, they can handle the ball, they can pass it well. They can play zone well when they play it, and they are very good at man(-to-man). There are a lot of challenges for us.”
McGrath is leading the team in scoring (13.2 ppg), rebounding (7.4 rpg) and blocked shots (1.8 bpg) while shooting 65.8 percent (50-for-76) from the floor. He has also made 16 of 22 free throws and 3 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line.
Desmond (9.8 ppg) and Sam Kick (9.6 ppg) are also consistent scorers for the Hilltoppers, who will need to play consistently on that side of the ball to stay with the Warriors no matter how well they play defensively.
And Onalaska expects to have its hands full defensively.
“They are going to shoot it quick, and they have good shooters,” Kowal said. “We just have to make sure we don’t give up the easy (baskets) in transition.”
