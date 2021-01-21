High school basketball: Caledonia, Onalaska storm into nonconference meeting

Can the Onalaska High School boys basketball team force its defensive will on a team that is averaging 95 points per game?

That will be the question answered when the Hilltoppers host Caledonia in a nonconference game on Friday night.

Onalaska has shut down opponent after opponent and may have been at its best when holding a Division 1 state-ranked team from Menomonee Falls to 43 points during the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (9-0) have the necessary size to clog up the lane and an equal ability to close out plays on the perimeter, and that was enough to hold a couple of Division I collegiate prospects — Seth Trimble and Steve Clay — to a combined nine points at the MPC.

“I think (Caledonia coach) Brad (King) and I are of the similar philosophy that we like to play a really tough schedule,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after the Hilltoppers beat Aquinas 54-33 on Tuesday. “It worked out this year.

“It loses a little star power with Eli (King) being out (with a torn meniscus), but that said, look at the rosters, and you see a lot of college athletes.”