High school basketball: Caledonia's Noah King finds home at Kirkwood

“I have known assistant Ryan Kirsch for a few years now and know him very well and respect him a lot,” Noah said. “He spoke very highly of their program and getting to know head coach Tim Sandquist, I really liked everything he had to say and talked about.”

Kirkwood has won two NJCAA Division II titles in the last four years with the latest coming in 2019. Coach Sandquist just wrapped up his first season at the helm, helping lead the Eagles to a 24-6 record.

The goal is to get more exposure and playing time on a more challenging level, then follow a more traditional recruiting process to get another chance to play on the Division I level.

“I really think it would be nice to have another year where you can get recruited and grow,” Noah said. “I wasn’t able to get looked at playing the state tournament and go on visits in the spring.”

It’s what makes the junior college route so enticing.

“It allows him to do a one-year thing,” Brad said. “Then maybe we’re back to normal next year, and you get to make a decision for the next three years with a lot more information, a lot more help than what is going on right now.