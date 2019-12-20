High school basketball: Central boys beat Holmen to open MVC play

HOLMEN — Central High School boys basketball coach Todd Fergot expected a battle when his team traveled to Holmen on Friday night to open MVC play for both teams, and he got one.

The Vikings held the Red Raiders to just 27 first-half points, their lowest scoring first half by 16 points, and kept well within striking distance until about midway through the second half. But a switch in defenses and a breakneck pace helped Central wear down Holmen en route to a 71-46 win to remain unbeaten.

“You’ve got to give (Holmen) a ton of credit,” said Fergot, whose team improved to 5-0 and 1-0 in the MVC. “They’re competitors, too, those guys. You saw it in football; you see it in basketball.”

Fergot was glad to see how his team responded to adversity, and senior guard Jordan Davis said a test such as Friday night’s is a positive for the Red Raiders.

“It just shows us that we’re not all that,” Davis said. “I mean, we’ve got to play as a team, play together and not get too high or too low.”