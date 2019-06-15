The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program won a recruiting battle for two of the top players in the state late Saturday night, securing commitments from Central seniors-to-be Johnny and Jordan Davis, according to Red Raiders coach Todd Fergot.
The twin brothers have garnered multiple Division I offers in the sport, and said as recently as two weeks ago that they were still weighing their options. Johnny received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin about 18 months ago, and Jordan was offered a scholarship by Badgers coach Greg Gard on June 5.
Johnny was a unanimous first-team all-state selection by The Associated Press this season after averaging 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Jordan was a WBCA all-state honorable mention pick after averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists. Throughout the recruiting process, Gard and Badgers’ coaches lauded the pair’s skill defensively as much as their offensive output.
The pair have helped Central reach the WIAA Division 2 state tournament each of their three years on the varsity team, including a championship in 2016. The Davises join fellow Red Raider Kobe King and Aquinas’ Bronson Koenig to go from the Coulee Region to Madison.
The brothers are in Madison this weekend playing with Central teammates at a Badgers team camp.