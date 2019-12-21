High school basketball: City girls teams off to roaring starts

"There are always improvements we can make, especially on the defensive end," said Donarski, whose team is averaging 18.4 steals per game. "We need to keep getting shots up because we like shooting 3s and have done a good job of it, but we want more steals and to contest more passing lanes than we have."

The Red Raiders (8-2, 2-1) and Rangers (7-1, 2-1) are tied for second place in the MVC with their first meeting scheduled for Jan. 10 at Logan.

Central picked up a pretty significant 57-52 win over Holmen on Friday and is off until a nonconference game at G-E-T on Dec. 30. It has been led by freshman Brittany Mislivecek (10.6 ppg) and senior Rachel Peterson (10 ppg). Peterson scored 17 points in the win over the Vikings while teammate Ava Parcher's 19 led the way.

The Red Raiders' only other loss is to Eau Claire Memorial (7-0), and they are the only ones this season to beat New Richmond (7-1).

The Rangers are led by seniors Jenna Davis (16.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Claire Borsheim (13.1 ppg, 6 rpg), but freshman Jazzy Davis averages 9.8 rebounds, and sophomore Jojo Davis scored 23 points in Friday's 64-54 win at Sparta.

Only two teams have scored more than 50 points against Logan, which has allowed opponents not named Aquinas 38.1 ppg.

