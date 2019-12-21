High school basketball: City girls teams off to roaring starts

Very little has gone wrong this season for city girls basketball teams.
While a series of explosive performances were expected out of Aquinas High School after it won the past two WIAA Division 4 state championships, anticipation of improvement also surrounded Central and Logan.
Roughly a month into the season, the Blugolds, Red Raiders and Rangers have combined for a 23-3 record with two of the losses coming from head-to-head matchups. Aquinas owns big victories over both Central and Logan — by a combined 114 points — and certainly has the inside track to winning a city championship.
The Blugolds (8-0, 4-0) just completed a fantastic week with a 94-41 win over Sparta and 77-35 defeat of previously unbeaten Onalaska (6-1, 1-1). Aquinas pressed and trapped the Spartans into a running clock, then did the same with a flurry of turnovers, uncontested baskets and 3-pointers against the seasoned Hilltoppers.
Senior Lexi Donarski, who has committed to Iowa State University, is averaging 21.9 points, 7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 5 steals per game for the Blugolds, who will match up with some Division 1 competition in the form of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids at the Sentry Classic after Christmas.
And as good as the Blugolds have been, there is plenty more to do in preparing for games against Minnesota powers Minnehaha Academy and Hopkins and Division 2 Wisconsin powerhouse Beaver Dam in January.
"There are always improvements we can make, especially on the defensive end," said Donarski, whose team is averaging 18.4 steals per game. "We need to keep getting shots up because we like shooting 3s and have done a good job of it, but we want more steals and to contest more passing lanes than we have."
The Red Raiders (8-2, 2-1) and Rangers (7-1, 2-1) are tied for second place in the MVC with their first meeting scheduled for Jan. 10 at Logan.
Central picked up a pretty significant 57-52 win over Holmen on Friday and is off until a nonconference game at G-E-T on Dec. 30. It has been led by freshman Brittany Mislivecek (10.6 ppg) and senior Rachel Peterson (10 ppg). Peterson scored 17 points in the win over the Vikings while teammate Ava Parcher's 19 led the way.
The Red Raiders' only other loss is to Eau Claire Memorial (7-0), and they are the only ones this season to beat New Richmond (7-1).
The Rangers are led by seniors Jenna Davis (16.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Claire Borsheim (13.1 ppg, 6 rpg), but freshman Jazzy Davis averages 9.8 rebounds, and sophomore Jojo Davis scored 23 points in Friday's 64-54 win at Sparta.
Only two teams have scored more than 50 points against Logan, which has allowed opponents not named Aquinas 38.1 ppg.