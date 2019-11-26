High school basketball: Claire Borsheim is vital to La Crosse Logan

Claire Borsheim and her coach, Abby Wiedman, want to make something clear: No one player can allow the Logan High School girls basketball team to shrug off its five straight losing seasons by herself.
That was apparent in the Rangers’ season-opening 58-43 win over a young Richland Center team last Thursday night. Senior Jenna Davis had a game-high 16 points, while freshman Jazzy Davis and junior Ally Geszvain dominated the offensive glass and added eight points apiece.
“We have some amazing players,” said Borsheim, a senior guard. … “Everyone has their own strengths, obviously. Not everyone’s a post. Not everyone’s a guard. We all know our roles pretty well.”
But the way Borsheim fulfills her role might have the biggest impact on the trajectory of Logan’s season. The NCAA Division II Davenport University (Mich.) signee is the focal point of the Rangers’ offense — she led the team in scoring (14 points per game) and assists (2.9 per game) last season — and is like another coach on the floor.
“She has been an awesome leader this year,” said Wiedman, a former Ranger player who is in her second season as the team’s coach. “More than anything, she’s been so vocal this year compared to last year. It’s really awesome to see her taking on that leadership role and really inserting herself that way.”
Logan’s coach has seen that trait numerous times, be it by simply working hard in practice or by offering tips to her teammates. During Thursday’s game, she pointed out defensive assignments and directed teammates when the Rangers struggled to break the Hornets’ press.
“When she sees things, she brings it to our attention,” Wiedman said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the game.”
That knowledge enhances her decision-making, which was evident against Richland Center.
Borsheim shot less than 30 percent from the floor and missed all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half, and the Rangers trailed 24-20 at the break. Then, she started passing.
You have free articles remaining.
Early in the second half, Borsheim used her quickness to knife into the lane, where she was met by several defenders. Instead of forcing up a shot, she dumped the ball off to Jenna Davis on the block for an easy two points. A few possessions later, she passed up a shot in the corner to again feed Davis in the post, and midway through the period, she drove toward the paint but kicked out to Jojo Davis, who buried a 3.
Logan went from down four points, to up three, to up 11 after Jojo Davis’ triple.
“(Assists are) one of the biggest parts of the game,” Borsheim said. “Assists, in my mind, are sometimes even bigger than points are.”
“The way she passed the ball (on Thursday) was phenomenal,” Wiedman added. “It’s not always about how many points she gets, but how she changes how people play defense.”
Borsheim also proved that the flip can switch back.
She showcased her speed and ability to get to the rim — two of her greatest strengths — as she went coast to coast and weaved through the Richland Center defense for a layup. With about five minutes left, she made a 3-pointer from the left wing.
“I really tried to improve my jump shot this summer and my mid-range game,” Borsheim said. “I’ve always kind of struggled at the 3-point line, so I’m trying to get my percentage up there.”
Borsheim finished with 15 points and five assists and painted a nearly perfect picture of what the Rangers will need from her this season if they are to end their streak of losing seasons: scoring, passing and leadership. And she demonstrated that she can get it done.
With one win already under Logan’s belt after consecutive 2-21 seasons, Borsheim is excited for what’s coming up.
“We know we have a lot of talent on our team,” she said, “and we know we can go really far.”