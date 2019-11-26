High school basketball: Claire Borsheim is vital to La Crosse Logan

Logan’s coach has seen that trait numerous times, be it by simply working hard in practice or by offering tips to her teammates. During Thursday’s game, she pointed out defensive assignments and directed teammates when the Rangers struggled to break the Hornets’ press.

“When she sees things, she brings it to our attention,” Wiedman said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the game.”

That knowledge enhances her decision-making, which was evident against Richland Center.

Borsheim shot less than 30 percent from the floor and missed all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half, and the Rangers trailed 24-20 at the break. Then, she started passing.

Early in the second half, Borsheim used her quickness to knife into the lane, where she was met by several defenders. Instead of forcing up a shot, she dumped the ball off to Jenna Davis on the block for an easy two points. A few possessions later, she passed up a shot in the corner to again feed Davis in the post, and midway through the period, she drove toward the paint but kicked out to Jojo Davis, who buried a 3.

Logan went from down four points, to up three, to up 11 after Jojo Davis’ triple.