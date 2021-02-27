High school basketball commentary: A streak ends for La Crosse Aquinas, but the future is bright

Of course, Aquinas coach Dave Donarski and his team don’t play simply to amass such winning streaks — he joked that the Blugolds need to win more games at the end of the year — but it's a clear sign of the program’s prowess.

“(The seniors) were great leaders, and I feel like the kids that left our program over the last, you know, six years have been the same kind of leaders,” Donarski said. “They just kind of pass the baton, so I’m proud of that.”

If there were any questions about how smoothly this season’s handoff would be, they have been entirely answered.

Yes, the graduations of Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker, Taylor Theusch and Kayla Bahr were significant. And no, they could never be fully replaced. But that did little to slow Aquinas.

Macy Donarski was surgical with her drives to the lane. Junior guard Jacy Weisbrod was almost automatic from 3-point range. Both Donarski and Weisbrod were liable to put up 30 points in a game, and the former was a triple-double threat.

Junior guard Alaina Bagniefski was a relentless defender. Senior guard Fiona O’Flaherty made timely shots in big moments. And was there anything that Bri and sophomore sister Shea Bahr — like Kayla before them — couldn’t do?