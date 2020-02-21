High school basketball commentary: Blugolds moving along without Becker

It’s hard to see the basket through tears.
Maybe that’s why it took a few minutes for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to get rolling Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The eventual outcome was never in question, but perhaps the mindset of the state’s top-ranked Division 4 team was as it closed out the regular season against Tomah.
Senior Courtney Becker stood on the court for the jump ball. It was senior night, and the brace she wore on her knee wasn’t going to stop her from partaking.
Not after everything she’d been through with her teammates for nearly three seasons — more if you go back to other competitive forms of basketball before her transfer to Aquinas.
So when the ball was tipped her way, and she grabbed it, Becker knew what was coming next.
Coach Dave Donarski called a timeout to get his injured star off the floor and to the safety of the bench. A posterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last week against Holmen might rob Becker of her final stretch run with the Blugolds.
Both Donarski and Courtney’s dad, Jason, said Thursday that medical consultation continues to determine whether or not she can play again this season.
But when Courtney waved to the crowd and broke into tears while walking toward the bench, it felt like her exit from the physical rigors of trying to help the top-ranked Blugolds (20-1) win a third straight WIAA state championship.
Unexpected good news may be on the way, but the tears shed on the floor by everyone wearing Aquinas gear — and others watching while giving Courtney a standing ovation from the bleachers — suggested otherwise.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski said through more tears after the Blugolds beat Tomah 81-8.
Then she looked away.
“She’s just such a great friend and the best teammate you could ever want,” Lexi said much more softly, struggling to get out the words. “We’re trying to stay optimistic because we have another full week until we play again.
You have free articles remaining.
“But we will need some kids to step up, and that started to happen tonight.”
It took a few trips up and down the floor for the Blugolds to find their focus. A player huddle as Becker left the court featured plenty of puffy eyes and red faces, and Lexi had to pause and wipe away tears before catching an inbounds pass a couple of minutes into the game.
“It didn’t help that we also had coaches blubbering on the sideline,” Dave said. “But it was really hard to see (Courtney) not be able to play.”
Other teams deal with injuries all the time, but the Blugolds have been able to avoid them while posting a 102-3 record since the start of the 2016-2017 season.
There will surely be sympathy outside the program for Courtney if she doesn’t play again. But there won’t be any for Aquinas, and that’s understandable.
If there is a team that can get through something like this, it’s the Blugolds, who still have an Iowa State commit (Lexi), a Minnesota State-Mankato commit (Taylor Theusch) and plenty of additional talent left.
The hardest part — by far — for players will be moving on without being able to congratulate their friend after she finishes a fast break or gets the putback off an offensive rebound.
The roles for senior Kayla Bahr and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod will expand, but neither has given reason to believe it can’t be handled.
Bahr has been the glue for Aquinas, a player who can handle any request made of her. She had seven of the team’s 23 offensive rebounds and six of its 30 steals on Thursday.
“She’s always the smartest player on the court,” Lexi said of Bahr, who averages 6.0 ppg but has made 23 3-pointers and scored as many as 13. “We know everything she can do to help us.”
Weisbrod is known as an accurate long-range shooter — she is 52-for-105 for 49.5 percent from the 3-point line this season — more than anything, but she can rebound and fill passing lanes into the post, too.
Freshman Macy Donarski is just as good at getting to the basket out of set offenses as she is in transition. No one can replace what Becker brings to the table as a potential double-double every night, but plenty of players can provide a piece of something that will help.
The talent can still prevail, and the Blugolds’ coach thinks the mental hurdle of playing without the 6-foot-1 Drake commit might have been cleared on Thursday.
“I think they got past it tonight,” Dave said after his team won its 59th straight MVC game and sixth straight conference title. “I don’t think it was easy, and I don’t think it will be easy in the future, but this is a very focused group.
“I think tonight, playing without her for the first time, was the hardest part.”