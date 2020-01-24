High school basketball: Coulee Classic invades La Crosse Center

The West Salem High School boys basketball team is in control of first place in the Coulee Conference, but coach Steve Kastenschmidt doesn’t consider its grip a very tight one.
The Panthers, like most teams in the conference, have battled through ups and downs.
Gone are the days of dominant teams like G-E-T, and they have been replaced by a competitive season with four teams just a half-game behind West Salem and its 4-2 record.
“On any given night, anybody can beat anybody,” Kastenschmidt said after a nonconference loss to Aquinas. “I think every coach I’ve talked to feels the same way.”
The Panthers (8-5 overall) have only won two of their past five games, but enter Saturday’s Coulee Classic at the La Crosse Center off a 50-37 nonconference victory over Adams-Friendship.
West Salem matches up with Onalaska Luther (4-8, 3-2), which is one of four teams tied for second place in the conference. The Knights and Panthers meet at 6:30 p.m. during a day filled with eight games.
The standings will look much different after Saturday with G-E-T (5-6, 3-2) matching up with Viroqua (6-6, 3-2) in another key game.
That means West Salem has to win to keep the conference lead.
“We beat them the first time around,” Kastenschmidt said of the Knights. “There are no guarantees because they are playing better. They have a lot of size, and they like to push the ball, too.
“I think the Coulee Conference is wide open.”
The player to watch in the boys games on Saturday appears to be G-E-T’s Grant Beirne, who has been a scoring machine for the Red Hawks.
Beirne, a 6-foot-4 senior, is averaging 23.8 points per game and has been as consistent as any player in the Coulee Region when it comes to filling up the basket. Beirne was held to 10 points in a loss to Saint Croix Central, but he has scored at least 20 points in the other 10 while topping 30 three times.
There is more separation at the top of the conference with the girls, but that may not last.
Arcadia (9-2, 6-0) holds a one-game lead over second-place Westby (10-3, 5-1), and those two play each other in a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at the Coulee Classic.
The Raiders have won eight of their past nine with the only loss coming to Bangor, which is ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press.
The Norsemen have won six of seven and are looking for revenge for a 50-34 loss at the hands of the Raiders on Dec. 13.
Third-place West Salem (8-5, 4-3) is also within striking distance, but has already been swept by Arcadia and lost to Westby. The Panthers beat Central 57-52 on Thursday and enter the Coulee Classic with some momentum.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@.lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX