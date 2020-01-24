High school basketball: Coulee Classic invades La Crosse Center

“I think the Coulee Conference is wide open.”

The player to watch in the boys games on Saturday appears to be G-E-T’s Grant Beirne, who has been a scoring machine for the Red Hawks.

Beirne, a 6-foot-4 senior, is averaging 23.8 points per game and has been as consistent as any player in the Coulee Region when it comes to filling up the basket. Beirne was held to 10 points in a loss to Saint Croix Central, but he has scored at least 20 points in the other 10 while topping 30 three times.

There is more separation at the top of the conference with the girls, but that may not last.

Arcadia (9-2, 6-0) holds a one-game lead over second-place Westby (10-3, 5-1), and those two play each other in a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at the Coulee Classic.

The Raiders have won eight of their past nine with the only loss coming to Bangor, which is ranked third in Division 5 by The Associated Press.

The Norsemen have won six of seven and are looking for revenge for a 50-34 loss at the hands of the Raiders on Dec. 13.

Third-place West Salem (8-5, 4-3) is also within striking distance, but has already been swept by Arcadia and lost to Westby. The Panthers beat Central 57-52 on Thursday and enter the Coulee Classic with some momentum.

