High school basketball: Courtney Becker did it all with a smile

Becker, who finished her high school career with 1,284 points and 799 rebounds, said this week that she is still working on rehabbing the injured knee but that progression is coming along quickly.

“I’ve been able to run and jump since April 1st, so I’ve been doing some new stuff since then,” Becker said. “I was only doing quad-strengthening things before that, and I’m still doing those, but it feel like it’s going pretty well so far.”

Becker, who was an AP All-State third-team selection and co-player of the year in the MVC, also has a basket to shoot at outside of her house and said she is trying to get as many shots up as she can during a time of social distancing.

Becker, who was the leading scorer for a 20-4 team at C-FC as a freshman, established herself quickly as a post to be dealt with the MVC and the rest of the Coulee Region. Her knack for turning offensive rebounds into points and limiting opponents to one shot became a big piece of the Blugolds’ approach.

That, Becker expects, will change a bit once she gets to Drake.

“They tell me they like my rebounding,” she said, “but, yes, I am going to have to work on my outside shot because they are looking for versatile players who can go in(side) and out(side).