High school basketball: Courtney Becker, Donarskis lead Aquinas girls over Onalaska

“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good ball-handling team, and they made us look like we’ve never seen a press,” said Schmeling, whose team fell to 11-4 and 5-3. “... We’re not going to see anybody like that the rest of the way, and I’m glad I’m not going to see them anymore. I mean, honestly, I’m glad. They deserve the success they’ve had. Dave does a great job coaching. Kudos to them.”

Donarski scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go along with four assists and four steals. Becker had 16 points, 14 of which came in the first half, and added seven rebounds and six steals. The Blugolds, who have won 55 straight conference games, totaled 24 steals.

“(Becker) is not only an incredible athlete, she’s got a really high basketball IQ, as many of our kids do,” Dave Donarski said. “When we put a really good trap together, she’s reading eyes and shoulders, which we’ve been working on now for three years. And she’s really tuned into it.”

Aquinas scored the game’s first five points, though both teams struggled to hit open shots early in the first half. Onalaska’s first basket came on a corner 3 from Lexi Miller with 12:05 left in the half, but the Blugolds were up only 5-3.