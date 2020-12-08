High school basketball: De Soto girls blow by Coulee Christian to improve to 4-0

WEST SALEM — No one could keep up with Brooke Lockington.
Whether after a steal or a defensive rebound, the De Soto High School girls basketball senior guard raced to the other end of the court, where — more often than not — one of her teammates found her open for a transition bucket.
“It’s our bread and butter,” Pirates coach Kevin Conley said of his team’s tempo. “... Even the younger kids, when they get in there, we push them to do it.”
It was easy to see why Tuesday night at Coulee Christian.
Lockington scored a game-high 21 points, 16 of which came in the first half, to lead De Soto to a 52-13 nonconference win over the Eagles. The Pirates improved to 4-0 as they continued their best start to a season since 2007-08, when they won their first six games.
“I guess I kind of just go for what’s there,” Lockington said, “and sometimes I put myself in situations that I probably shouldn’t.”
There weren’t many of those situations against Coulee Christian.
Lockington scored the game’s first points on a jumper from the right wing and added four more early after De Soto steals to help her team go up 8-0 less than 4 minutes into the game.
Lockington and junior guard Jenna Gianoli made it difficult on the Eagles’ ballhandlers at the top of the Pirates’ 2-3 zone, and Coulee Christian mustered just six points in the first half.
De Soto, though, couldn’t be slowed in transition.
Gianoli consistently found the open player — including Lockington and junior guard Camryn Venner — as the Pirates’ lead grew to 13 points to 19 points to 25 points at the break.
Venner finished with 10 points, and Gianoli added seven. De Soto, who opened the second half on a 7-0 run to push its lead over 30 points, had seven players score.
The Eagles were led by Lexus Hanson’s seven points, five of which came in the second half.
