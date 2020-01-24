High school basketball: Despite 'disappointing' showing, Onalaska boys beat Holmen

Stuttley scored a game-high 20 points, and Kick added 13. Kick hit a pair of triples and scored all of his points in the second half.

“Our goal (in the second half) was get out, force them to rush themselves and us to get up in the passing lanes and try to get them to make mistakes,” Kick said.

That was key after Onalaska had little success forcing Holmen into mistakes in the first half, and the Vikings took advantage with long offensive possessions. The Hilltoppers, as a result, often went minutes between buckets. But thanks to Stuttley, who scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, Onalaska managed to hold a 20-15 lead at half.

“We didn’t really have a lot of energy, even though we should have,” Stuttley said. “It was a Friday night conference game against our rival.”

Even after their run to start the second half, the Hilltoppers struggled to keep their intensity up. Instead of putting Holmen away, Onalaska allowed the Vikings to remain within striking distance. Holmen seniors Cameron Weber and Ben Olson — who scored 12 and nine points, respectively — helped the Vikings trim the deficit to single digits multiple times late in the game before the Hilltoppers hit free throws to seal the game.