High school basketball: Devon Fielding's big second half helps La Crosse Central boys blow by Logan

Twice early in the second half, the Logan High School boys basketball team cut Central’s lead to single digits.
Central junior Devon Fielding had the answer each time — and then some.
Fielding responded to a pair of 3-pointers from Rangers senior guard Nathaniel Powell first by putting back an offensive rebound and then with a 3 of his own to push his team’s lead back to 11.
He still wasn’t done.
The 6-foot-1 guard cleaned up another missed shot before sinking two more triples — one from the right corner and one from the left wing — as Central’s lead nearly doubled.
Fielding poured in 18 points after the break, and Central rode his second-half flurry to a 74-40 victory at MVC rival Logan on Thursday night in both teams' first game of the season.
Fielding finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, after making just two of his seven attempts from the field in the first half.
“Just to not worry about what happened in the first half, just come out the same way as when the game started,” Fielding said was the key to his strong second half. “Same mentality: Just keep shooting.”
“He’s such a good shooter that, you know, you’ve just got to keep shooting the ball,” Central coach Todd Fergot added. “If you’re hot, shoot the ball. If you’re not hot, shoot till you get hot. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’re a shooter, so I really liked his aggressiveness.”
The same could be said for Fielding’s teammates. After connecting on only two of its 12 3-point attempts in the first half, Central was 7-of-16 from deep in the second half.
Sophomores Nic Williams and Boston Brindley and junior Adam Olson all hit triples in the second half, while Central turned up the pressure on the defensive end as it continued to extend its lead.
In all, the Rangers turned the ball over 21 times — 13 were Central steals, which it converted into 26 points.
“We had spurts where we were sharing the ball really well, getting open looks at 3 and knocking them down,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “Unfortunately after those two 3s in the second half, we went a little bit cold, and it was just kind of tough to get out of that.
“Credit to Central. They turned up the pressure, and we just weren’t able to get those same open looks.”
Central, meanwhile, was able to get open looks throughout the game — even in the first half, despite struggling to hit from the perimeter.
Junior Porter Pretasky was a force inside and converted two good looks in the paint, while junior Noah Compan and sophomore Bennett Fried scored after offensive rebounds as Central hopped out to a 12-5 lead.
In response, Logan switched to a zone, but Central had no issue changing pace. When it needed to, Central patiently probed the zone before finding the likes of Compan and Pretasky in the post. And when it could, Central pushed the ball for easy baskets in transition.
An Olson triple from the top of the key pushed Central’s lead to 28-10 with 5 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half.
“We expected them to go into zone,” Fielding said. “We’ve been working on some zone stuff and not just right away chucking up 3s, just trying to wait for something better to be available.”
All the while, Central pulled down offensive rebound after offensive rebound. Central finished with 19 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.
“We knew being a little bit undersized at times and playing in the zone, we know it’s tough to rebound,” Zwieg said. “... They definitely got us with their size and athleticism, really in both halves, of beating us on the boards.”
The Rangers, though, responded late in the first half with an 11-0 run, which was sparked by a 3 from junior Dade Cogburn, who led his team with 10 points.
The spurt cut the gap to 28-21, but Compan — who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds — put back a missed shot and Fielding scored in transition to push Central’s lead back to double digits.
Central led 34-22 at the break before Fielding put the game out of reach early in the second half.
Central hosts Tomah on Friday, while Logan travels to Eau Claire Memorial.