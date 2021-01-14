High school basketball: Devon Fielding's big second half helps La Crosse Central boys blow by Logan

The same could be said for Fielding’s teammates. After connecting on only two of its 12 3-point attempts in the first half, Central was 7-of-16 from deep in the second half.

Sophomores Nic Williams and Boston Brindley and junior Adam Olson all hit triples in the second half, while Central turned up the pressure on the defensive end as it continued to extend its lead.

In all, the Rangers turned the ball over 21 times — 13 were Central steals, which it converted into 26 points.

“We had spurts where we were sharing the ball really well, getting open looks at 3 and knocking them down,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “Unfortunately after those two 3s in the second half, we went a little bit cold, and it was just kind of tough to get out of that.

“Credit to Central. They turned up the pressure, and we just weren’t able to get those same open looks.”

Central, meanwhile, was able to get open looks throughout the game — even in the first half, despite struggling to hit from the perimeter.

Junior Porter Pretasky was a force inside and converted two good looks in the paint, while junior Noah Compan and sophomore Bennett Fried scored after offensive rebounds as Central hopped out to a 12-5 lead.