High school basketball: Donarski, Theusch lead Aquinas girls over Division 2 power Beaver Dam

WISCONSIN DELLS — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and Taylor Theusch added 11 as the Aquinas High School girls basketball team took down Beaver Dam, the top-ranked team in Division 2, 53-36 on Saturday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The Blugolds (15-1) won their fifth game in a row and handed the Golden Beavers (13-3) their first loss to a Wisconsin team since falling to Green Bay Notre Dame in a sectional game to end the 2015-16 season.
Donarski, an Iowa State commit, had six rebounds and four steals, and Theusch hit three 3-pointers.
Aquinas used a 19-0 run in the first half to pull away. Theusch sparked the run with a bucket that broke a 9-9 tie with 11 minutes, 20 seconds left in the half, and Donarski found Courtney Becker with 2:37 left to cap the run.
Those were Becker's only two points, but she grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Blugolds led 29-12 at the half.