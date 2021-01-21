High school basketball: Eli King starts road back to basketball following surgery

Eli King doesn’t miss practice.
Whether it involves a football or basketball, the Caledonia High School junior is a competitor through and through, and chances to improve aren’t wasted.
That dedication made him one of the top college recruiting targets in his class. Some of the best programs in the country have tried to secure King’s commitment, though that fight was cut in half when he decided basketball — and not football — was his future on the next level.
So when he couldn’t continue because of a pain in his right knee when the Warriors held their first basketball practice of the season on Jan. 4, it was a significant decision.
“I had some pain leading up to it, but it got really bad during that first practice,” said King, who owns scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Stanford and others. “I had to stop halfway through because it got a lot worse.”
A few days later, King was having an MRI that eventually revealed a torn meniscus. He was suddenly done for the season just as it was beginning.
“Obviously, it stunk,” King said of receiving the news. “At that point, I was still hoping it wouldn’t be bad, they’d be able to clean it out, and I could make it back three or four weeks later without having to repair it.
“It is better for the long run, but I was disappointed.”
King underwent surgery to repair the injury on Jan. 12 and had his first follow-up visit to begin the rehabilitation process Monday. It starts simple with stretches, and he was informed he’d spend six weeks on crutches under instruction to allow no weight on his knee.
King said Wednesday that he’d accepted the injury and is ready to move forward with it. That doesn’t mean it will be easy to watch his teammates play without him, but he is ready for that role.
“I have to be positive when I’m talking and communicating with the guys,” said King, who averaged 16.2 points on 63-percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a junior. “If I see something, I have to talk to them about it and give help if they have questions.”
The source of the injury was born during a punt return during the first football game of the season. King, who should be back in action at some point during the AAU basketball season, said he made a cut and immediately felt something but finished the victory over P-E-M anyway.
The Warriors, who own the nation’s longest current winning streak at 71 games, only played three times in 2020. King, a quarterback and defensive back, played in all three, passing for 592 yards and rushing for 201 more. He was responsible for 14 touchdowns.
King, who said he has been in contact with and received positive feedback from the schools recruiting him, played because sufficient evidence that there was a meniscus tear didn’t exist. He rested it as much as he could and operated on the hope that it was a hamstring injury, a strain or hyper-extension of the knee.
He said the pain never completely went away, but it picked up a bit as January approached. A solution to the problem needed to be found when he couldn’t get through basketball practice.
“It was tough,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “I’m his coach, but I’m also his dad, so I just want him to get better.
“We had three kids have their seasons ended early in football, and these kids are really close because they play multiple sports together. It was hard to tell them about Eli because this was just another punch to the gut.”
What the Warriors are learning, however, is that balance can overcome star power. Caledonia takes a 2-0 record into Friday night’s nonconference game at Onalaska and has averaged 95 points.
