High school basketball: Eli King starts road back to basketball following surgery

“It is better for the long run, but I was disappointed.”

King underwent surgery to repair the injury on Jan. 12 and had his first follow-up visit to begin the rehabilitation process Monday. It starts simple with stretches, and he was informed he’d spend six weeks on crutches under instruction to allow no weight on his knee.

King said Wednesday that he’d accepted the injury and is ready to move forward with it. That doesn’t mean it will be easy to watch his teammates play without him, but he is ready for that role.

“I have to be positive when I’m talking and communicating with the guys,” said King, who averaged 16.2 points on 63-percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a junior. “If I see something, I have to talk to them about it and give help if they have questions.”

The source of the injury was born during a punt return during the first football game of the season. King, who should be back in action at some point during the AAU basketball season, said he made a cut and immediately felt something but finished the victory over P-E-M anyway.