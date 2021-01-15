High school basketball: Fielding, Compan lead La Crosse Central boys past Tomah

By the time the Tomah High School boys basketball team was able to get comfortable, its chance to beat Central had passed.
When the Timberwolves pressed and trapped in the second half, they made some progress after a troublesome first half. But the Red Raiders had enough timely plays in them to finish off a 59-44 MVC victory at mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.
"This is really big for us because they have one of the top teams in the state," Central junior Devon Fielding said of the Timberwolves. "It's always good to get a win against a team like that."
Fielding scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half as Central (2-0, 2-0) built an 18-point lead. Tomah, which was probably a little tentative offensively in the first half, was able to cut its deficit to nine at one point in the second half, but could get no closer.
"I thought we were really stagnant against the 1-2-2 (zone) in the first half," Tomah coach Jeff Brieske said."Our defense led to offense in the second half, and that's how we want to play.
"We wanted to beat the zone down and attack it, and I think we did a better job of that in the second half."
The Timberwolves (9-4, 3-3), who have been ranked among the top 10 Division 2 teams in the state this season, lost for the second time in a row and the third time in four games. They shot 16.7 percent (5-for-30) from the 3-point line and were 1-for-10 in the first half.
"I thought we covered the shooters a little better in the first half than the second," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "Then they widened out a little bit, and it was harder for us to get out from our zone as far as we had to against (Carson) Lindauer and (Dustin) Derousseau, so they hit a few then."
Lindauer and Derousseau were a combined 4-for-23 from the 3-point line.
Tomah didn't score consecutive points once in the first half but put together some runs in the second. But each time the Timberwolves built some momentum, Central junior Noah Compan was there to kill it.
Compan, who scored 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting and had eight rebounds, ended a 7-0 run early in the second half and an 8-0 run midway through the second half with baskets at the rim.
"He's really good at running the floor and finding those open lanes," Fielding, who made 5 of 8 field goals and 6 of 8 free throws said of Compan, who had 10 second-half points. "He got open in the paint and made the shots when he got the ball."
The Timberwolves were led by a 15-point performance by Lindauer and an eight-point, 11-rebound effort from Zander Williams. But after making 30 percent of their shots (6 of 30) in the first half, too big of a hole was dug.
"Compan was always in the right place at the right time when we got something started in the second half," Brieske said. "You'll give up some of those (shots) when you try to trap, but when we'd get it to nine or however close we got, he was always there."
