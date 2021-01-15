High school basketball: Fielding, Compan lead La Crosse Central boys past Tomah

"I thought we covered the shooters a little better in the first half than the second," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "Then they widened out a little bit, and it was harder for us to get out from our zone as far as we had to against (Carson) Lindauer and (Dustin) Derousseau, so they hit a few then."

Lindauer and Derousseau were a combined 4-for-23 from the 3-point line.

Tomah didn't score consecutive points once in the first half but put together some runs in the second. But each time the Timberwolves built some momentum, Central junior Noah Compan was there to kill it.

Compan, who scored 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting and had eight rebounds, ended a 7-0 run early in the second half and an 8-0 run midway through the second half with baskets at the rim.

"He's really good at running the floor and finding those open lanes," Fielding, who made 5 of 8 field goals and 6 of 8 free throws said of Compan, who had 10 second-half points. "He got open in the paint and made the shots when he got the ball."

The Timberwolves were led by a 15-point performance by Lindauer and an eight-point, 11-rebound effort from Zander Williams. But after making 30 percent of their shots (6 of 30) in the first half, too big of a hole was dug.

"Compan was always in the right place at the right time when we got something started in the second half," Brieske said. "You'll give up some of those (shots) when you try to trap, but when we'd get it to nine or however close we got, he was always there."

