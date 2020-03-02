High school basketball: Final AP boys rankings of season released

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team will officially take the No. 1 ranking into the WIAA Division 2 tournament series after the final Associated Press rankings of the season were released Monday.
The Hilltoppers (21-1) have held the top spot in Division 2 for most of the season and have earned a regional quarterfinal bye after winning the MVC. Onalaska will host either eighth-ranked Holmen or ninth-ranked Sparta in Friday in a regional semifinal. The Spartans and Vikings play in Holmen on Tuesday.
Central (17-5) holds down the No. 4 spot in Division 2 -- Seymour (21-1) is second and Nicolet (19-3) third -- and begins its postseason as the second seed to Onalaska by hosting either 10th-seeded Logan or seventh-seeded Menomonie in a semifinal on Friday.
Blair-Taylor (20-2) and Bangor (21-1) enter as the second- and fourth-ranked teams in Division 5, which are the same spots they held last week.
The Cardinals are seeded first in their quarter of the state bracket by virtue of a regular-season win over the Wildcats, who are second. Neither team has a quarterfinal bye, but both play at home with Bangor hosting Granton and Blair-Taylor hosting Coulee Christian/Providence Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.