High school basketball: Final AP boys rankings of season released

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team will officially take the No. 1 ranking into the WIAA Division 2 tournament series after the final Associated Press rankings of the season were released Monday.

The Hilltoppers (21-1) have held the top spot in Division 2 for most of the season and have earned a regional quarterfinal bye after winning the MVC. Onalaska will host either eighth-ranked Holmen or ninth-ranked Sparta in Friday in a regional semifinal. The Spartans and Vikings play in Holmen on Tuesday.

Central (17-5) holds down the No. 4 spot in Division 2 -- Seymour (21-1) is second and Nicolet (19-3) third -- and begins its postseason as the second seed to Onalaska by hosting either 10th-seeded Logan or seventh-seeded Menomonie in a semifinal on Friday.

Blair-Taylor (20-2) and Bangor (21-1) enter as the second- and fourth-ranked teams in Division 5, which are the same spots they held last week.

The Cardinals are seeded first in their quarter of the state bracket by virtue of a regular-season win over the Wildcats, who are second. Neither team has a quarterfinal bye, but both play at home with Bangor hosting Granton and Blair-Taylor hosting Coulee Christian/Providence Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

AP STATE RANKINGS

The final Associated Press rankings of the season with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position in last week's poll.

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Brookfield Central (6);21-1;78;1

2, Madison La Follette (2);20-1;74;2

3, Hartland Arrowhead;21-1;61;3

4, Milwaukee King;21-0;56;4

5, Sussex Hamilton;19-3;49;5

6, Neenah;20-2;39;6

7, Madison East;17-4;29;8

8, Kimberly;19-3;25;9

9, Brookfield East;18-4;13;10

10, Racine Case;18-4;8;7

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 4, Sun Prairie 3, Waunakee 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Onalaska (7);21-1;709;1

2, Seymour (1);21-1;68;2

3, Nicolet;19-3;65;3

4, La Crosse Central;17-5;60;4

5, Stoughton;19-3;44;6

6, New Berlin Eisenhower;17-5;34;8

7, New Richmond;19-3;26;5

8, Milwaukee Lutheran;17-4;18;7

tie, Hortonville;17-5;18;9

10, Whitefish Bay;16-6;11;10

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin Lutheran 5, Monroe 5, Elkhorn 4, Plymouth 1, Reedsburg 1, Tomah 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);22-0;80;1

2, Wisconsin Dells;21-1;60;4

3, Wrightstown;21-1;60;4

4, Whitefish Bay Dominican;19-3;55;5

5, East Troy;20-2;48;2

6, Oostburg;20-2;42;6

7, Lake Mills;19-3;25;7

8, Lake Country Lutheran;19-3;19;9

9, Freedom;19-3;17;10

10, St. John's Military;17-5;8;8

tie, Sheboygan Falls;18-4;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Appleton Xavier 4, Prescott 3, Greendale Martin Luther 2, Edgerton 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Cuba City (7);22-0;79;1

2, Stratford (1);21-0;72;2

3, Milwaukee Academy of Sciene;17-3;60;5

4, Oshkosh Lourdes;20-2;47;4

5, Iola-Scandinavia;21-1;46;3

6, Darlington;20-2;44;6

7, Shiocton;19-3;42;8

8, Neillsville;19-3;19;9

9, Manitowoc Roncalli;18-4;16;7

10, Auburndale;18-4;9;10

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (8);21-1;80;1

2, Blair-Taylor;20-2;69;2

3, Monticello;21-1;62;3

4, Bangor;21-1;59;4

5, Wauzeka-Steuben;18-3;45;5

6, Randolph;19-3;37;6

7, Almond-Bancroft;19-3;30;7

8, Rib Lake;18-4;21;9

tie, Thorp;16-5;21;8

10, Alma Center Lincoln;17-5;11;10

Others receiving votes: Athens 4, Wild Rose 1.

