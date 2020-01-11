High school basketball: Fourth-ranked Bangor cruises past second-ranked Blair-Taylor

"Waldera never really got the ball in what we call touch areas," Blair-Taylor coach Randy Storlie said. "He had to handle the ball more than he usually does,but I also thought Bangor defended him very well when he did get it.

"They gambled that our other kids weren't going to hit shots, and they didn't."

Junior Zane Langrehr provided sold defense on Waldera and hit a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 12 points for the Cardinals.

Bangor used an 11-0 run to push its early lead to 17-4 with 11 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first half. A 3-pointer by Mathieu Oesterle with 9:31 to go pushed the Cardinals' lead to 23-6.

But Bangor went the next 5 minutes, 18 seconds without a point as the Wildcats tried to make a move. A 10-2 run that included four points by Logan Smith and three by Kyle Steien got Blair-Taylor moving, but Hank Reader (17 points) hit a 3-pointer and set up Manke for a basket in the final minute to give the Cardinals a shot of momentum and 32-18 lead heading into the half.

"We knew they were a team that could get hot an any point and put up a bunch of points," Pederson said of the Wildcats, who averaged 89.8 points in their first six games. "We couldn't let up, and scoring a couple of times at the end of the half really helped us."