WEST SALEM — The Gale- Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team took over first place in the Coulee Conference with an 86-71 victory over West Salem on Friday.
The Red Hawks (10-8, 8-3) moved a half-game ahead of the Panthers (9-10, 7-3) by scoring 52 points in the second half and coming back from a nine-point halftime deficit.
West Salem took control midway through the first half with an 18-2 run that gave it a 26-19 lead. Seniors Malachi Athnos and Mitchell Dunham keyed the run as Athnos scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and Dunham added all 13 of his points.
G-E-T made five 3-pointers in the second half — Jake Jumbeck had three of them — to come back.
Alex Pearson scored 23 points to lead the Red Hawks, who also received 16 points apiece from Jumbeck and Sawyer Schmidt. Pearson made four of G-E-T’s nine 3-pointers.
Trenton Foreman added 10 points for West Salem, which was swept by G-E-T during the regular season. The Red Hawks won 54-53 in Galesville.
The Panthers own second place in the Coulee and are a half-game ahead of third-place Westby and Onalaska Luther, which both won on Friday.