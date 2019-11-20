GALESVILLE — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 59-50 victory over Sparta on Tuesday.
Senior Cassy Schmitz paved the way with 19 points, 15 of which were scored in the second half. Genna O’Neill wasn’t far behind, though, with 14 points. Lindsey Lettner (12) also finished in double figures for G-E-T (1-0).
Bradley University commit Callie Ziebell led Sparta with 19 points, while Laney Schell (11) also landed in double figures.
Alma Center Lincoln 52, Brookwood 30
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons scored 12 points in the first half and were unable to secure a win in their season opener.
Shelly Powell led Brookwood (0-1) with 11 points,
Elise Theiler had 16 for Alma Center Lincoln, followed by 11 from Emma Fischer.