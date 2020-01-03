High school basketball: Gamoke, defense provide spark as Onalaska boys rout La Crosse Logan

ONALASKA — One of Evan Gamoke’s favorite spots on the floor is the left corner, and that was evident Friday night.

The Onalaska High School boys basketball junior guard hit a pair of 3-pointers from that spot and scored all of his team-high 11 points off the bench in the first half to help the Hilltoppers turn a slow start into a 81-31 rout of Logan.

“He’s been great,” said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team improved to 7-1 (2-0 MVC). “He played great (the past two games) in Milwaukee. He came in and hit three 3s in the first half against Kaukauna, hit two straight 3s against Oshkosh West. And tonight he did the same exact thing. When you can come in off the bench and give us a little support like that, it’s huge for us.”

Gamoke also provided the first part of the exclamation point on the Hilltoppers’ win. Late in the second half, he lobbed a pass off the backboard through traffic and into the hands of a trailing Victor Desmond, who finished the highlight-reel alley-oop with authority.

“I was just hoping he was going to get there,” Gamoke said. “I knew there was a person between us, so I didn’t know if he was going to get there.”