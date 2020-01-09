High school basketball: Grant Manke leads Bangor boys to blowout win over Cashton

BANGOR — Bangor High School boys basketball coach Jacob Pederson only needed one word to describe Grant Manke’s performance against Scenic Bluffs foe Cashton on Thursday night: unguardable.

That certainly seemed to be the case as the 6-foot-5 senior forward had his way inside to the tune of a game-high 37 points to help the fourth-ranked Cardinals (8-0, 3-0) stay unbeaten with a 89-55 win over the Eagles (5-3, 1-2).

“The way (Manke) finishes, the way he positions his body to not pick up offensive fouls with the attention he gets and still catch the ball and finish and everything else that he does — he’s amazing,” Pederson said. “He’s incredible. Such soft hands, footwork, everything. He can do it all.”

Manke showed his strength on a number of offensive rebounds and finishes through contact, he flashed his skill with a smooth spin move off the dribble into the lane for a layup, and he made his presence felt on defense with a couple blocks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps the only thing Manke didn’t do was hit a perimeter shot — his 37 points came on 17 shots from inside the arc and three free throws — but the Cardinals got plenty of that from junior Zane Langrehr and Co. Bangor hit nine 3-pointers, including four from Langrehr, who added 21 points.