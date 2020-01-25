High school basketball: Hannah Suchla's big second half helps Arcadia girls beat Westby at the Coulee Classic

The latest Raiders’ victory might not have happened if not for Hoesley’s presence at both ends of the floor, and Suchla’s big second half. Hoesley, a Viterbo University recruit, finished with nine points, but her ability to drive the lane, then dish to an open teammate was big. So were her game-high 12 rebounds.

“(Penetrating) definitely works out well for us because we have a lot of good shooters, and we can drive, we can dribble, so it works out well for our team,” Hoesley said. “It was really awesome because (Suchla) has stepped up with that role and did awesome.

“I drove in and kicked it out, and she made some tough shots, so that was good for us. (Driving and kicking) is one of my favorite parts of the game as I like seeing my teammates scoring.”

Arcadia trailed only once — Alli Weninger opened the game with a 3-pointer for Westby — and used an 10-3 run to take control six minutes into the contest. The Norsemen, however, used McKenna Manske’s 3-point prowess to stay within striking distance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Manske nailed her first two 3-point attempts and was 3-of-4 in the first half from deep. Overall, she was 5-of-8 from 3-point land and led all scorers with 15 points.