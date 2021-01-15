High school basketball: Hard work brought us another Midwest Players Classic

Brad Reinhart experienced the loss of the Midwest Players Classic last season.
Well, it wasn’t a total loss.
His Aquinas High School boys basketball team was able to play West Salem and beat the Panthers in an exciting double-overtime battle at the La Crosse Center, but that was only a portion of what was supposed to happen.
Weather wiped out the other seven games scheduled that day and left the showcase a shell of what it had always been.
“When you put on an event like this every year in the month of January,” the Aquinas coach said,”you are bound to lose one to weather at some point.”
The 11th version of the event was also challenged, this time by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Reinhart and his team have shifted the focus and pulled it off with an eight-game event scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the renovated La Crosse Center.
Instead of drawing teams in from surrounding states, the showcase features teams only from Wisconsin for the first time. Not that filling the schedule was easy, though. There were plenty of teams interested, Reinhart said, but circumstances led to plenty of juggling before settling on the current lineup.
“I think it’s kind of interesting and kind of exciting,” Reinhart said of the all-Wisconsin event. “I think we came up with a lot of interesting matchups. Instead of finding games for teams coming from a few different states, we found some of the best teams in Wisconsin to come here.”
There are the regular Division I prospects — Onalaska’s Gavin McGrath has committed to North Dakota, Menomonee Falls juniors Steven Clay and Seth Trimble are being recruited, along with Kaukauna’s Christopher Morgan — and local teams matching up with schools that don’t normally appear on their schedules.
The most important thing, as everyone would likely agree, is that it’s happening.
Reinhart wasn’t sure how many teams he was in contact with as teams dropped in and out of the showcase. Minnehaha Academy, a Twin Cities program that has been a fixture in the MPC and as one of the nation’s top teams, was supposed to be back again. Racine Case was another promising entrant, but it isn’t playing.
There were also precautions to consider.
Participating teams were allowed 60 tickets to use, and the crowd will be shifted from one side of the court to the other each game. Temperatures will be taken upon entry, and Reinhart said there will be plenty of hand sanitizer.
“People with those tickets will watch their game and clear for the people watching the next one,” Reinhart said. “Spectators will have to be on a pre-approved list and pass the temperature scan that the Center is doing at the door.”
And while the crowd will be much smaller than the thousands that attend each year, the games should be just as competitive.
It starts with the opener, which pits Reinhart’s Blugolds against unbeaten Onalaska Luther, which hasn’t lost a game since February. The Knights (5-0) are off to a perfect start after last season was ended due to the pandemic after a 45-29 win over Aquinas in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
“We were able to put this game on the books for this year to see if we can keep a good, healthy rivalry going,” Reinhart said. “We both have some quality athletes that match up well together, so it should be a pretty good game.”
The Knights are led by 6-foot-7 junior Gavin Proudfoot, who is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Isaiah Schwichtenberg, a 6-3 sophomore, averages 11.2 ppg and leads the team in assists with 18.
Onalaska Luther has won every game by at least 12 points and beat Viroqua 53-35 on Tuesday before playing at Arcadia on Friday.
“They doa great job of moving the ball and getting the ball to their top players in good spots,” Reinhart said of the Knights. “We will have to have a really solid defensive effort to compete with these guys.
“We’ll use our speed and our quickness and, hopefully, some of our skill shooting from the outside to compete with that.”
The Blugolds are led by junior Quinn Miskowski, who averages 17.5 points per game and has made 18 3-pointers. Sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer averages 10.5 ppg and junior Chris Wilson 10.1 ppg.
