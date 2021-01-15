High school basketball: Hard work brought us another Midwest Players Classic

Brad Reinhart experienced the loss of the Midwest Players Classic last season.

Well, it wasn’t a total loss.

His Aquinas High School boys basketball team was able to play West Salem and beat the Panthers in an exciting double-overtime battle at the La Crosse Center, but that was only a portion of what was supposed to happen.

Weather wiped out the other seven games scheduled that day and left the showcase a shell of what it had always been.

“When you put on an event like this every year in the month of January,” the Aquinas coach said,”you are bound to lose one to weather at some point.”

The 11th version of the event was also challenged, this time by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Reinhart and his team have shifted the focus and pulled it off with an eight-game event scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the renovated La Crosse Center.

Instead of drawing teams in from surrounding states, the showcase features teams only from Wisconsin for the first time. Not that filling the schedule was easy, though. There were plenty of teams interested, Reinhart said, but circumstances led to plenty of juggling before settling on the current lineup.