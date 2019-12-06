High school basketball: Holmen boys pick up first win of the season

WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School boys basketball team was able to fight off a West Salem comeback and post its first victory of the season on Friday.
The Vikings broke into the win column after losing their first three games by beating the Panthers 48-41.
Holmen coach Steve Blank may have expected a game with a little more offensive punch, but he also believed the Vikings adapted and played well to get what is always important — the first win of the season.
Both teams played some gritty defense, and Blank liked the way his team performed in that regard.
“Our defense is founded on taking gaps away and closing on shooters and running them off the 3-point line.” said Blank, whose team is 1-3. “In the early part of the second half, I felt like we defended really well.”
Holmen, which took a 25-20 lead into halftime, was able to extend its advantage in the second half by using active hands and great defensive positioning. That stingy, pack-line defense was able to spring the Vikings' fast break.
“Weber was the difference tonight.” Blank said of senior Cam Weber. “He was solid with the ball and made a lot of good decisions for us.”
Weber, the primary ball handler for Holmen, scored eight points and made two 3-pointers in the first half. He offered a steady hand that Holmen desperately needed as West Salem made a run at the Vikings in the second half. Fueled by outside shooting from David Lattos and Cooper Breitung, the Panthers pulled within two points with 2:13 left in the game.
From that point on, Holmen put on a passing clinic and put the game on ice with clutch free-throw shooting. The Vikings finished 13-for-20 from the free-throw line, including Ryland Wall burying two attempts with less than a minute to play. Wall’s free throws extended the lead from a two-possession game to a three-possession game with 13 seconds remaining.
Jack Hehli made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers, who also received 13 from Lattos.
No player on the Vikings reached double figures Friday night, but the balanced attack was tough to defend. Blank believes that balance could be a strength of this year’s Holmen team.
“That’s going to be our strength is that we have to score in a lot of different ways and with different people. We don’t have that one kid that is going to go off for 25 or 30 points.”
Going forward, Blank wants to see better offensive performances from his team, and especially from his leaders, Weber and Ben Olson. Olson was Holmen's leading scorer with nine points on Friday.
Blank also thinks the Vikings need to clean up the rebounding and do a better job of limiting opponents second-chance scoring opportunities.
Holmen goes to Eau Claire North for its next game on Dec. 16. West Salem hosts Arcadia in a Coulee Conference game on Dec. 10.