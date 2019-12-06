High school basketball: Holmen boys pick up first win of the season

WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School boys basketball team was able to fight off a West Salem comeback and post its first victory of the season on Friday.

The Vikings broke into the win column after losing their first three games by beating the Panthers 48-41.

Holmen coach Steve Blank may have expected a game with a little more offensive punch, but he also believed the Vikings adapted and played well to get what is always important — the first win of the season.

Both teams played some gritty defense, and Blank liked the way his team performed in that regard.

“Our defense is founded on taking gaps away and closing on shooters and running them off the 3-point line.” said Blank, whose team is 1-3. “In the early part of the second half, I felt like we defended really well.”

Holmen, which took a 25-20 lead into halftime, was able to extend its advantage in the second half by using active hands and great defensive positioning. That stingy, pack-line defense was able to spring the Vikings' fast break.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Weber was the difference tonight.” Blank said of senior Cam Weber. “He was solid with the ball and made a lot of good decisions for us.”